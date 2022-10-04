Read full article on original website
Hoosier Hysteria 2022: How to Watch, Event Details
Hoosier Hysteria begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. If you're headed to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, here are important details about the event. If you can't make it to Bloomington, here's how to watch from home.
Centre Daily
Indiana Basketball Pro Day an Intriguing Sign For Program’s Future
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the first time in program history, Indiana will host a Pro Day on Friday prior to Hoosier Hysteria. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams are invited to watch the 2022-23 Hoosiers go through a pro-style combine workout. "I think when you've got high expectations and...
insidethehall.com
‘We’ll be OK in that regard this year’: Indiana’s shooting woes won’t go away overnight
Over the past six years putting “Indiana basketball” and “3-point shooting” in the same sentence created distaste. It’s been that bad. The Hoosiers are widely picked as the Big Ten favorites and a big part of that is the returning production. Indiana returns four of five starters, adds one of the top recruiting classes in the Big Ten, and retains role players like Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo, and Tamar Bates. But, the season won’t end with the flying colors people expect if Indiana doesn’t fix its biggest problem: shooting.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Hoosier Hysteria 2022 — Streaming info | event details | expected recruiting prospects
Below is everything you need to know for the 2022 version of Hoosier Hysteria, IU basketball’s annual live preseason tip-off event. You’ll find key times, parking information, program details, and much more. You can also see how to watch virtually if you are unable to attend Friday night...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
Purdue student killed inside campus residence hall
A suspect is in custody after a Purdue University student was killed inside a campus residence hall early Wednesday morning. Purdue police were called to McCutcheon Hall at 12:44 a.m., according to a university spokesperson. The suspect, the victim’s roommate, made the call. The student has been identified by...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
Fox 59
Community minded Franklin cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
Washington Examiner
Archdiocese of Indianapolis scores religious liberty win against LGBT employees
A federal court in Indiana ruled in favor of a Catholic private school that suspended a guidance counselor on the basis that she violated her contract by being in a same-sex marriage , marking the latest victory for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Judge Richard Young ruled Friday that the Archdiocese...
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing
The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
FanSided
