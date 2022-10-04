ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

‘We’ll be OK in that regard this year’: Indiana’s shooting woes won’t go away overnight

Over the past six years putting “Indiana basketball” and “3-point shooting” in the same sentence created distaste. It’s been that bad. The Hoosiers are widely picked as the Big Ten favorites and a big part of that is the returning production. Indiana returns four of five starters, adds one of the top recruiting classes in the Big Ten, and retains role players like Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo, and Tamar Bates. But, the season won’t end with the flying colors people expect if Indiana doesn’t fix its biggest problem: shooting.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
99.5 WKDQ

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
WFYI

Purdue student killed inside campus residence hall

A suspect is in custody after a Purdue University student was killed inside a campus residence hall early Wednesday morning. Purdue police were called to McCutcheon Hall at 12:44 a.m., according to a university spokesperson. The suspect, the victim’s roommate, made the call. The student has been identified by...
WGN News

Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
Fox 59

Community minded Franklin cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
The Exponent

Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing

The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
