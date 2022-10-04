It's that time of year again, folks. That multi-month stretch leading up to the holidays where Christmas/Hanukkah/generally wintery decorations, gifts, candies, candles, lights, and other such goods hit store shelves long, long before most of us have even begun to think about those late year festivities. One clear sign that the ever-expanding holiday season is upon us? Elf on the Shelf is back. What is the whole Elf on the Shelf thing about, anyway? Gather round and we'll tell you the tale! It all dates back to a time long, long ago, before Miley Cyrus was even known as Hannah Montana, when George W. Bush was early in his second term as President, and when the first iPhone was still two long years away from release. Yes, the year was 2005. That was the year that, according to CNBC, a mother and daughter team, Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, self-published a book called "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" that came with a little elf doll included.

