Read full article on original website
Related
Pringles Is Bringing Back A Halloween Party Must-Have
When it comes to snacking, Pringles reign supreme over a lot of other chips. That is to say though that Pringles hardly fit the definition of traditional chips due to the snack's unique duck-bill consistency and dehydrated processed potato recipe. With its slogan, "Get Stuck In," the snacking brand has placed itself in a whole other category due to its unique long and narrow Pringles cans that hands inevitably get sucked into when snacking. First produced in 1956 with the goal in mind to make a snacking chip that was resistant to breaking in the packaging, Pringles have stood strong over the years with its well-thought-out tube storage packaging (via Snack History).
Cheese Lovers Need To Know About Costco's Returning Advent Calendar
What kid doesn't look forward to Christmas Day? As soon as December rolls around, most of us probably remember anxiously counting down the days until Santa would come and deliver our piles of presents and stocking stuffers. But that joyful anticipation doesn't have to end once we grow up. In fact, these days, there are plenty of adult-theme advent calendars on the market that just might make the waiting even more fun than the big day itself.
Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays
Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?
Smuckers Is Upgrading Its Uncrustables Lineup In A Big Way
The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is, hands down, one of the greatest sandwiches of all time. While there are plenty of ways to get your PB&J fix — from the classic combo on white bread to an elevated take with fresh fruit and homemade sourdough — you can't forget the childhood classic, Uncrustables. Made by Smucker's and found in the frozen food aisle, the circular pockets of peanut butter and jelly are iconic. According to Cleveland.com, Smucker's produces about 3 million Uncrustables every single day and the brand is now valued at over $500 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikTok's Suspicion About Olive Garden's Iconic Deal Was So Right
Olive Garden has been hinting to its customers about a fan-favorite deal returning to restaurants after launching its very own TikTok account. The first video was a series of pasta bowls with the words "something is coming" written on the screen. Then the restuarnat posted a video with the caption, "Incoming transmission from @nerdist. What could it mean?" with the words "It's coming back" featured in the video. This was followed by three more videos teasing the deal and TikTok started getting suspicious.
Red Lobster Is All-Out Roasting Olive Garden's Pasta Deal On Twitter
Red Lobster's claws are coming out in the form of some pretty hilarious tweets trolling its one-time sister brand Olive Garden. The seafood joint was once owned by Darden Restaurants, which currently lists Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze as a few members of its portfolio. However, the company sold Red Lobster back in 2014 for $2.1 billion cash, according to a company press release, and apparently, the seafood chain is still a smidge bitter. Hence, a (seemingly) good-natured social media campaign was designed to point out Red Lobster's superiority over Olive Garden in one particular way.
The McDonald's Adult Happy Meal May Already Be Running Out
On September 27, McDonald's announced its new Happy Meal collaboration with the Cactus Plant Flea Market (per PR Newswire). A great way to stir up childhood memories, the box caters to adults by serving larger food quantities as well as medium fries and a drink. Patrons can choose between a Big Mac and a 10-count chicken McNugget, and each box comes with one of four figurines including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and Cactus Buddy. "We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said.
Why Trader Joe's Sliced Grilled Chicken Is Dividing Shoppers
Most of us probably know that cutting back on red meat may be good for our health. A diet that is high in red meat, particularly overly processed meat, has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer, according to Scripps. But while starting a vegetarian or even vegan diet is certainly an option, not everyone is ready to give up meat entirely. Luckily, there are some alternatives that don't require cutting out meat completely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heinz Just One-Upped Its Blood Ketchup With This Scary New UK Offering
Scaring yourself with your favorite horror movies, getting dressed up in your favorite costumes, eating piles of delicious candy... There's no denying that Halloween is one of the most fun holidays of the year. With all the entertaining activities and delicious treats to enjoy during the month of October, we can't exactly blame Heinz Ketchup for wanting to get in on the fun this time of year.
The Elf On The Shelf Cereal Is Back With A Totally Unique Twist
When preparing for a house guest, it's a good idea to request a list of your visitor's favorite food and drinks, according to Gentleman's Gazette. However, if your guest happens to be a Scout Elf, a list of preferred snacks is readily available at Elf on the Shelf's website. Apparently, Scout Elves are quite the epicureans, enjoying everything from "candy, pies and cakes galore" to "sweets, snacks and more!"
Burger King Is Revamping Its Brand By Throwing Back To A Classic Jingle
In today's world of social media, memes, and "epic clapbacks," one may feel that the world of marketing has changed rather dramatically from the old days of radio and TV commercials. There's a fair argument to be made about corporations and brands taking advantage of social media, and companies have to adapt to the rules of a changing world to survive. Back a few decades ago, though, TV channels weren't saturated with hashtags or shoutouts, but with another type of marketing stunt designed to appeal to the general consumer: the jingle.
Redditors Are Unsure About Trader Joe's Banana Pudding Ice Cream
If you've tried Jell-O Banana Cream flavored pudding, you still might not know what banana pudding is. Unlike chocolate pudding, which The Pioneer Woman's recipe shows is nothing but chocolate-flavored milk and cornstarch, banana pudding is a more complicated concoction. Serious Eats explains that a true banana pudding involves sponge cake layered with sliced banana and custard. It's a variation on an English dessert known as a trifle that uses sweet items stacked atop one another in a dish.
The Best Kitchen Deals For Amazon Early Access Sale 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping has exploded over the last few years, and one company known for yearly sales with exclusive discounts and offers is Amazon. As of June, the mega-corporation claimed nearly 40% of all online purchases (via Statista). The company's continued success largely stems from the inauguration of the renowned Prime membership which was announced in February 2005 at the starting price of $79 dollars for free two-day shipping on most purchased items (per Amazon).
Costco's Cranberry Walnut Bread Has Thanksgiving Written All Over It
Is there any combination of food that says "fall" more than cranberries and walnuts? Cranberries, which are harvested from mid-September through early November, make a perfect colorful addition to everything this time of year, from sauces and pies to salads and even drinks. But they don't just add a tart, tasty zing to your Thanksgiving table. Cranberries also pack a high amount of healthy vitamins and antioxidants that can help boost the immune system and reduce the risk of a number of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, high cholesterol, and inflammation, according to Medical News Today. When paired with the protein and healthy Omega-3 fatty acids that are found in walnuts, you have the makings of a delicious, heart-healthy, immune-boosting autumn meal (via Healthline).
TikTok Is Cracking Up At A Dog Going Crazy Over McDonald's Fries
Although McDonald's makes tweaks to its menu, adding and dropping new items, there are a few staples that fans love, like the fries. According to a survey conducted by Mashed, over 40% of people think that McDonald's has the best fast food fries. We've looked into why McDonald's fries are so delicious, and part of their tastiness comes from the beef flavoring in the frying oil and the combination of salt and sugar on the fries. And it turns out, dogs also get excited about the fast food chain's signature thin-cut fries.
PETS・
We Tried Kellogg's New North Pole Snow Creme Cooling Cereal. Here's How It Went
It's that time of year again, folks. That multi-month stretch leading up to the holidays where Christmas/Hanukkah/generally wintery decorations, gifts, candies, candles, lights, and other such goods hit store shelves long, long before most of us have even begun to think about those late year festivities. One clear sign that the ever-expanding holiday season is upon us? Elf on the Shelf is back. What is the whole Elf on the Shelf thing about, anyway? Gather round and we'll tell you the tale! It all dates back to a time long, long ago, before Miley Cyrus was even known as Hannah Montana, when George W. Bush was early in his second term as President, and when the first iPhone was still two long years away from release. Yes, the year was 2005. That was the year that, according to CNBC, a mother and daughter team, Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, self-published a book called "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" that came with a little elf doll included.
Red-Eye Gravy: Cracker Barrel's Bizarre Discontinued Sauce
Cracker Barrel — you know it from a mile away. It's an American breakfast institution marked by its cabin-like architecture, rocking chair-lined storefront, charming orange logo, and general store that sells tchotchkes and knick-knacks. The southern food kitchen is a one-stop-shop for sinful comfort food. The franchise is so popular, in fact, that each year Cracker Barrel serves 230 million hungry guests, turning over 210 million biscuits, 162 million eggs, and 140 million slices of bacon (per Cracker Barrel). The award-winning chain offers southern classics like chicken fried steak, fried pickles, and buttery grits. In addition to its classic menu, the homestyle restaurant recently added vegetarian options, like its new Impossible breakfast sausage.
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0