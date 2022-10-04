UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man

Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
A wanted man has been found. He faces aggravated battery and drug charges
IDAHO FALLS — A local man wanted by police in connection to a domestic battery incident was found Thursday. Logan Barnett, 30, had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon due to an alleged incident with a woman, who was also missing for a time.
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff’s office seeking help finding missing and endangered man
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing and possibly endangered man. Michael Smith Winward, 86, was last seen on Sunday at his home on Treaty Highway, north of Fort Hall. Winward is 5’11”, weighs 180 lbs and has...
eastidahonews.com
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
eastidahonews.com
Woman allegedly caught selling drugs near elementary school during sting operation
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman appeared in court this week after a police sting operation allegedly caught her selling drugs near a school. Gertraud Fernandez, 57, was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and an enhancement for delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs. Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash. Idaho Falls Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Trial set for man accused of killing husband, stabbing wife in home invasion
REXBURG — A jury trial has been scheduled in the case of a man accused of attacking a couple, killing the husband and stabbing his wife. The trial for Pierre Lake, 19, is scheduled to begin on May 19, 2023. Court documents show Lake allegedly shot 65-year-old Ralph Brian...
eastidahonews.com
Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
eastidahonews.com
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
Post Register
I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
eastidahonews.com
Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: I-15 back open near Blackfoot after multiple crashes
BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98. It’s unknown if anyone was injured...
eastidahonews.com
Man appears in court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife over a parking spot
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in district court Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a knife at a woman after she parked in the wrong area. Kyle Ryan Wright, 31, pleaded not guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault. Idaho Falls Police were called to a laundromat...
eastidahonews.com
Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly stealing over $17k worth of items from a home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman who was charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a local home has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Catherine Hernandez, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday, where she entered her plea for two counts of felony grand theft. In...
eastidahonews.com
Railshow 2022 pulls into Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS — The Eagle Rock Railroad Historical Society has a treat in store this weekend for model railroad enthusiasts. Railshow is back at the Idaho Falls Rec Center this Saturday and Sunday after a two-year absence. Railshow is a two-day celebration of model railroading, featuring model train displays,...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for threatening minor with knife and trying to run him over
IDAHO FALLS — A man will serve a rider after threatening a minor with a knife and then trying to run him over with a car. District Judge Dane Watkins sentenced Casey James Hurt, 20, to serve 2-5 years in prison after being convicted of felony aggravated assault. Watkins retained jurisdiction in the case, meaning Hurt will complete a rider treatment program. Once the program is finished, the judge can decide to send Hurt back to prison or release him on probation.
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
Comments / 0