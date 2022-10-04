ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
 3 days ago
eastidahonews.com

85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant

POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man

IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs. Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash. Idaho Falls Police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
FORT HALL, ID
Post Register

I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks

Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound

POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: I-15 back open near Blackfoot after multiple crashes

BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98. It’s unknown if anyone was injured...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Railshow 2022 pulls into Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The Eagle Rock Railroad Historical Society has a treat in store this weekend for model railroad enthusiasts. Railshow is back at the Idaho Falls Rec Center this Saturday and Sunday after a two-year absence. Railshow is a two-day celebration of model railroading, featuring model train displays,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for threatening minor with knife and trying to run him over

IDAHO FALLS — A man will serve a rider after threatening a minor with a knife and then trying to run him over with a car. District Judge Dane Watkins sentenced Casey James Hurt, 20, to serve 2-5 years in prison after being convicted of felony aggravated assault. Watkins retained jurisdiction in the case, meaning Hurt will complete a rider treatment program. Once the program is finished, the judge can decide to send Hurt back to prison or release him on probation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
FORT HALL, ID

