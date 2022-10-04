ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

1350kman.com

2023 WR Jayce Brown commits to K-State

Kansas State has added another receiver to their 2023 recruiting class, this time going outside the state of Kansas to add Jayce Brown. Brown hails from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and had garnered interest from a number of schools around the country. The Choctawhatchee High pass catcher received his offer...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Anudike-Uzomah Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athetics) – Coming off his three-sack performance in helping Kansas State earn a 37-28 victory over Texas Tech, junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Wednesday. A product of Kansas...
MANHATTAN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Benning sees 'complementary football' from Huskers

NEBRASKA – College football analyst Damon Benning told the Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s commitment to its running game in the Indiana win is evidence of “complementary football.”. Junior running back Anthony Grant carried the ball 32 times against...
LINCOLN, NE
1350kman.com

Wildcats Fend Off West Virginia in Three Sets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Kansas State Athletics) – In its first Big 12 road victory, K-State was able to hold off West Virginia in three sets, 25-22, 28-26, 25-18, at WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. K-State (11-6, 2-2) was led by seniors Elena Baka and Sydney Bolding with eight kills each. Baka...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

HSFB Preview: Manhattan, Junction City Battle Highlights Schedule

The battle for the silver trophy is tonight as the top-ranked team in 6A, Manhattan High, visits Junction City. The Indians are the only unbeaten team on the western side in 6A, with Junction City at 4-1 and ranked 5th. Game time is at seven, with coverage on Newsradio KMAN from JC beginning at 6:30.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Two people injured, Acadia smashed in construction zone near Syracuse

SYRACUSE – Two drivers were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle, construction-zone accident on Highway 50 south of Syracuse. A rock truck with trailer was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for a pilot car to go through a segment of the construction zone. A GMC Acadia was behind the trailer when a pickup truck hit the Acadia and pushed it into the trailer.
SYRACUSE, NE
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
COLUMBUS, NE
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
COLUMBUS, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE

