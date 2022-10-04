Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
2023 WR Jayce Brown commits to K-State
Kansas State has added another receiver to their 2023 recruiting class, this time going outside the state of Kansas to add Jayce Brown. Brown hails from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and had garnered interest from a number of schools around the country. The Choctawhatchee High pass catcher received his offer...
This young K-State QB is turning heads in practice with ‘unbelievable arm talent’
“I am excited about him as a young player.”
1350kman.com
Anudike-Uzomah Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athetics) – Coming off his three-sack performance in helping Kansas State earn a 37-28 victory over Texas Tech, junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Wednesday. A product of Kansas...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning sees 'complementary football' from Huskers
NEBRASKA – College football analyst Damon Benning told the Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s commitment to its running game in the Indiana win is evidence of “complementary football.”. Junior running back Anthony Grant carried the ball 32 times against...
1350kman.com
Wildcats Fend Off West Virginia in Three Sets
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Kansas State Athletics) – In its first Big 12 road victory, K-State was able to hold off West Virginia in three sets, 25-22, 28-26, 25-18, at WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. K-State (11-6, 2-2) was led by seniors Elena Baka and Sydney Bolding with eight kills each. Baka...
1350kman.com
HSFB Preview: Manhattan, Junction City Battle Highlights Schedule
The battle for the silver trophy is tonight as the top-ranked team in 6A, Manhattan High, visits Junction City. The Indians are the only unbeaten team on the western side in 6A, with Junction City at 4-1 and ranked 5th. Game time is at seven, with coverage on Newsradio KMAN from JC beginning at 6:30.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers: Start time, live stream, TV info and more
The Nebraska football team squares off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this week and the fact that the two teams haven’t faced off all that often is just one of the interesting aspects of this matchup. There’s also the fact that the game is on a Friday night, rather than Saturday.
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
News Channel Nebraska
Two people injured, Acadia smashed in construction zone near Syracuse
SYRACUSE – Two drivers were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle, construction-zone accident on Highway 50 south of Syracuse. A rock truck with trailer was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for a pilot car to go through a segment of the construction zone. A GMC Acadia was behind the trailer when a pickup truck hit the Acadia and pushed it into the trailer.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
