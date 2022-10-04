Read full article on original website
WTHI
Grab some breakfast and help support a great cause - Saturday morning event helps community center
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's a little more meaningful for this organization. The West Vigo Community Center is hosting a breakfast fundraiser. The center provides recreational, educational, health, and social services for West Terre Haute. There will be biscuits...
WTHI
Ivy Tech hosts around 250 potential students for Go Ivy Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, Ivy Tech Community College hosted nearly 250 high schoolers for Go Ivy Day. Students visited the Terre Haute campus to learn more about the school and what it has to offer. Visitors got to ask questions and learn about scholarship options, campus life,...
WTHI
A wabash Valley town's Apple Festival kicks of this weekend
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Apple Festival kicked off earlier Friday, with its return to three days of events. Previously, the festival was unable to host three days of events due to concerns about the pandemic. Now, the festival is back to its full routine. It started early in...
WTHI
CASA set to host a pair of community events
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization has a special invitation for you. Vigo County CASA will be hosting two upcoming community events. The first will be a free screening of Fast and Furious 9 at the Moonlite Drive-In. The movie kicks off the second event, which is a...
WTHI
Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
WTHI
One local woman is hoping to relocate her business to this Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big topics are up for discussion at this week's Terre Haute City Council meeting. One involves bringing what some are calling a "Botox Center" to a local neighborhood. So far, there has been some good feedback but others have expressed some concerns. If approved,...
WTHI
Annual light your way christmas parade is open for entries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now's your chance to take part in this year's Light Your Way Christmas parade!. Many may still be preparing for Halloween, but it's never a bad idea to think ahead. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Miracle on 7th Street are partnering up to put on the...
WTHI
Set-up starts for upcoming circus in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations for this year's Zora Shrine Circus are underway. News 10 stopped by the big top to get an inside look. They've already raised the tent, and they have started to get the animals in place. Members of the Shrine divan and Terre Haute Mayor...
WTHI
Vermillion, Greene counties receive criminal justice grants
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local prosecutor's offices have received Indiana Criminal Justice grants. Vermillion county received $83,593, while Greene County got $37,764. The grants help pay the salary of criminal justice advocates over two years. Staff in both prosecutor's offices say they are thankful for the grant. They...
WTHI
Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon. This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations. The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a...
WTHI
Local artist exemplifies community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've likely seen her work on display in counties across the Wabash Valley. Professional artist Becky Hochhalter uses her skill with paint and brush to beautify otherwise ordinary spaces. Hochhalter is the hand behind several local murals like the austere portrait of legendary Stiffy Green...
WTHI
New budget and new growth for Terre Haute - Highlights from Thursday's City Council Meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met this Thursday, and council members made several big decisions that could impact you and your community. One of those big decisions involves next year's budget. In a unanimous vote, the council approved the 2023 City Budget. Mayor Duke Bennett...
WTHI
Student hula hoops for hurricane victims
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley student is doing her part to help victims of Hurricane Ian. 11-year-old Abby Shepler is a 6th grader in Dugger, Indiana. She partnered with the Sullivan Salvation Army to organize a hurricane relief fundraiser. After school Wednesday, Shepler hula hooped in the parking lot for an hour and forty minutes straight.
WTHI
"If you have any feeling at all, that gets to you" Terre Haute men among many helping in hurricane Ian relief efforts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As hurricane relief efforts continue, two Terre Haute men have been working hard to help get communities in Florida back on their feet. Volunteers from Terre Haute say seeing the devastation from hurricane Ian puts things in perspective. The two men News 10 spoke with...
WTHI
Crows are about to make their presence known in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crows start to migrate to Terre Haute as it gets colder outside. They roost in trees and eat leftover scraps. Pretty soon, they'll make their presence known all over town. Missy Allen has been working at Indiana State's campus for five years. She has seen...
WTHI
WTHI
City of Vincennes reviews 2023 budget
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes is holding a special budgeting workshop on Tuesday night to review the city's 2023 budget for the final time. One item proposed in the budget is a flat rate pay increase for all city employees. Full time employees could receive a $2,000.00...
WTHI
Local Relief Efforts 5 pm
WTHI
Clay Community Schools employees could see a pay increase soon
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay Community School employees could see a pay increase soon. The district teachers association is proposing a 4.5% raise in salary. This pay increase would affect all teachers, but especially the salary of new teachers. Superintendent Jeffrey Fritz said the increase would give first-year teachers a starting salary above $43,000.
WTHI
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
