ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game

Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Indiana Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

All eyes on Embiid & Harden as Sixers take on Cavs in game 2 of preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in their second game of the preseason, Wednesday night at 7PM. The Sixers return home after eight days on the road, spending training camp in Charleston, SC, and playing Monday’s game in Brooklyn. The Sixers won their game Monday against the Nets 127-108 in a game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Daniel House.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase

During Rudy Gobert's preseason debut for his new franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the starting center for the opposition, your Los Angeles Lakers, largely outplayed the All-Star big man. Starting for the first time this preseason, Thomas Bryant poured in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, pulled down seven rebounds, and had an assist, a steal, and a block for good measure, across just 25:37 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, the rest of the Timberwolves responded in kind, besting L.A. 114-99. The defeat dropped the Lakers to an 0-3 preseason start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Anonymous NBA Executive Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Could Trade For Kyle Kuzma: "The Clock On This Team Is Running Short, And They Need To Win Now."

The Brooklyn Nets are a franchise that could win the championship at a canter or implode and have another embarrassing playoff exit. The team is a total wildcard this season after all the drama they went through in the offseason. Kevin Durant is back and ready to play, but that won't change the fallout from his trade request, despite his explanations. Kyrie Irving is always hard to predict, and no one knows what version of Ben Simmons will turn up for the Nets once the season tips off.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy