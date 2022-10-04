The Brooklyn Nets are a franchise that could win the championship at a canter or implode and have another embarrassing playoff exit. The team is a total wildcard this season after all the drama they went through in the offseason. Kevin Durant is back and ready to play, but that won't change the fallout from his trade request, despite his explanations. Kyrie Irving is always hard to predict, and no one knows what version of Ben Simmons will turn up for the Nets once the season tips off.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO