Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident
People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week. The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Chris Childs on Draymond Green video: 'Good thing footage never got out of our Knicks practices'
Chris Childs says the video of Draymond Green’s punch on Jordan Poole was “nothing,” and is glad there was no video from practices during his Knicks days.
Mark Jackson passionately shoots down the idea that the Lakers have a Big 4 on their roster
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson offered a blunt assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers’ core. Jackson dismissed the idea that the Lakers have a “Big 4” after the addition of guard Patrick Beverley this offseason to the team’s trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Doesn’t Believe Anthony Davis Playing Center Puts Extra Toll On His Body
In the eyes of many, big man Anthony Davis is the key to the potential success of the Los Angeles Lakers this season. In addition to just being healthy, Darvin Ham is supposedly planning on running the offense through him, and Davis had a strong showing in the Lakers’ first preseason game.
Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game
Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
Robert Horry’s ‘Hatred’ for Danny Ainge Turned Into a Fabulous Business Decision and a Lesson in Chemistry
Robert Horry was known for his ability to make big shots, but, on one occasion, he did his work with a towel rather than a basketball. The post Robert Horry’s ‘Hatred’ for Danny Ainge Turned Into a Fabulous Business Decision and a Lesson in Chemistry appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sixers assess James Harden's play after preseason win over Cavaliers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to continue their preseason schedule at home and they walked away with a 113-112 win thanks to Montrezl Harrell late. The play of Harrell was good and the win was meaningless. The focus in this one was James Harden.
Dwight Howard Remembers When Kurt Rambis Dropped Harsh Reality Check On His Head: "It Really Hit Me Like Damn… I Just Gotta Shut My Mouth And Do What I’m Asked To Do."
NBA big man Dwight Howard was once one of the best players in basketball. During his days in Orlando, he dominated the court with an intense interior presence and an unforgiving defensive edge. Sadly, by the time his run with the Magic ended, D12 was already in the early stages...
NBA・
Mike Breen Thanks Walt Frazier, Knicks For 'Unbelievable Kindness'
Breen, the New York Knicks' renowned play-by-play man lost his possessions in a massive fire but his listeners and partner have come through.
Lakers News: NBA Expert's Proposed Draymond Green-To-Lakers Deal
Make it happen, Pelinka.
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old during the 2022-23 NBA season. Most players at this age are usually no longer considered among the best players in the league. However, LBJ has somehow managed to take extremely good care of his health, this has led to the King prolonging his time in the NBA.
NBA・
All eyes on Embiid & Harden as Sixers take on Cavs in game 2 of preseason
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in their second game of the preseason, Wednesday night at 7PM. The Sixers return home after eight days on the road, spending training camp in Charleston, SC, and playing Monday’s game in Brooklyn. The Sixers won their game Monday against the Nets 127-108 in a game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Daniel House.
Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase
During Rudy Gobert's preseason debut for his new franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the starting center for the opposition, your Los Angeles Lakers, largely outplayed the All-Star big man. Starting for the first time this preseason, Thomas Bryant poured in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, pulled down seven rebounds, and had an assist, a steal, and a block for good measure, across just 25:37 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, the rest of the Timberwolves responded in kind, besting L.A. 114-99. The defeat dropped the Lakers to an 0-3 preseason start.
Anonymous NBA Executive Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Could Trade For Kyle Kuzma: "The Clock On This Team Is Running Short, And They Need To Win Now."
The Brooklyn Nets are a franchise that could win the championship at a canter or implode and have another embarrassing playoff exit. The team is a total wildcard this season after all the drama they went through in the offseason. Kevin Durant is back and ready to play, but that won't change the fallout from his trade request, despite his explanations. Kyrie Irving is always hard to predict, and no one knows what version of Ben Simmons will turn up for the Nets once the season tips off.
FanSided
