ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Business
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Cory Wesley to be appointed Oak Park village trustee

The Oak Park village board will vote Monday to appoint Cory Wesley to the trustee seat left vacant by Arti Walker-Peddakotla’s resignation. If the board votes in his favor, as Village President Vicki Scaman expects it to, Wesley will finish the remainder of Walker-Peddakotla’s term, which ends this April.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter

CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Struthers
oakpark.com

Oak Park library hires new exec director from Newark, N.J.

Joslyn Bowling Dixon has been named the new executive director of the Oak Park Public Library. Dixon, who has a master’s in library and information sciences, was approved for the post by unanimous vote at the library board’s Oct. 6 meeting. She has a 20-year career in libraries,...
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Abatement#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
wjol.com

U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
NEW LENOX, IL
CBS Chicago

Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors. 
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves

There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Austin church welcomes migrants bused from border states

On Wednesday afternoon, a room inside of the Revive Center, the nonprofit arm of Grace and Peace Church, 1856 N. Leclaire Ave. in Austin, hummed with activity. Volunteers organized large boxes food and coordinated showers, among other duties. Since August, the church and its nonprofit have welcomed dozens of asylum-seekers...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy