Read full article on original website
Related
Preckwinkle has distinct vision for her proposed $8.75 billion Cook County budget
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today presented the board with a proposed $8.75-billion budget fueled in part by federal recovery funds. “No new tax increases. We haven’t increased taxes in seven years,” Preckwinkle said.
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000
Over 55,000 properties are set to be auctioned off during the Cook County, Illinois property tax sale on November 1, with many starting bids under $1,000. Credit: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)
Guaranteed Income: Cook County residents can apply starting today for $500 a month payments
Who is eligible and how to apply to the $42 million Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans can apply for Cook County's Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot beginning today, Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 21st. The program will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lightfoot discusses future of city council as many members prepare to leave
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s not worrying as it becomes clear a substantial number of City Council members are leaving the Chamber, which includes some fairly regular supporters, but the Mayor’s not troubled.
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
oakpark.com
Cory Wesley to be appointed Oak Park village trustee
The Oak Park village board will vote Monday to appoint Cory Wesley to the trustee seat left vacant by Arti Walker-Peddakotla’s resignation. If the board votes in his favor, as Village President Vicki Scaman expects it to, Wesley will finish the remainder of Walker-Peddakotla’s term, which ends this April.
fox32chicago.com
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter
CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
RELATED PEOPLE
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Lightfoot challenger says thousands of unplanted trees are wasting away
Ald. Ray Lopez of the 15th Ward is seizing on the mayor’s promise to plant 75,000 trees to improve the city’s urban canopy. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
oakpark.com
Oak Park library hires new exec director from Newark, N.J.
Joslyn Bowling Dixon has been named the new executive director of the Oak Park Public Library. Dixon, who has a master’s in library and information sciences, was approved for the post by unanimous vote at the library board’s Oct. 6 meeting. She has a 20-year career in libraries,...
Tyson Foods joins several other big companies leaving Chicago. What's going on?
McDonald's said it's staying in Chicago, but other companies that are leaving the city have been less forthcoming about their reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
wlsam.com
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made
WICKER PARK — A Walgreens official surprised Wicker Park neighbors this week by saying a flagship location inside a renovated bank in the heart of the neighborhood is closing — but company representatives are now saying that’s up in the air. A Walgreens spokesperson said no decision...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cook County GOP candidates call Preckwinkle and Foxx ‘architects’ of crime surge
Standing on Daley Plaza, Bob Fioretti, who’s challenging Toni Preckwinkle for county board president, flatly accused Democratic officials of setting the stage for violent crime. He called incumbent Preckwinkle the “architect” of the crime surge.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
Austin Weekly News
Austin church welcomes migrants bused from border states
On Wednesday afternoon, a room inside of the Revive Center, the nonprofit arm of Grace and Peace Church, 1856 N. Leclaire Ave. in Austin, hummed with activity. Volunteers organized large boxes food and coordinated showers, among other duties. Since August, the church and its nonprofit have welcomed dozens of asylum-seekers...
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
Comments / 1