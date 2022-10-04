Read full article on original website
A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant
Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
Chef Sarah Pliner, Owner of Celebrated Restaurant Aviary, Has Died
Sarah Pliner, the chef known for her venerated, now-closed restaurant Aviary, died in a traffic collision yesterday, October 4, Bike Portland first reported. Pliner was struck and killed by a truck while riding her bike near Southeast 26th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, according to the blog; the news has been confirmed by Portland food writers Karen Brooks and Michael Zusman, as well as former Aviary co-owner Jasper Shen. Portland Police has confirmed that Pliner was the bicyclist killed in the October 4 collision at that location.
Greektown’s Atheneum Suite Hotel Welcomes New Mediterranean Restaurant on Tuesday
The family behind several Greektown dining and entertainment establishments is opening Symposia, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 4 inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center at 1000 Brush St. In a media announcement, the Papas family — who in addition to owning the Atheneum, also operate Pegasus Taverna,...
A new Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on the Gulf Coast is already going viral on TikTok
Bulgogi fajitas! Bao buns! From the food to the walls to the bar, everything at this new spot is Instagrammable and is just a short drive from Biloxi. Here’s everything you need to know.
Marble Queen Will Bring Oat Milk Egg Creams and Lime Shoyu Shrimp Toast to Williams
During lockdown in 2020, chef Johnny Sullivan spent a lot of time tending to his plants. The chef had been working front and back of house at restaurants for 25 years, honing his craft at places like Tom Douglas’s Dahlia Lounge in Seattle and the Brooklyn institution Diner, but the industry had left him burnt out. As his professional career took a forced pause, he channeled his energy into tending to his houseplants, including a pothos — specifically a marble queen. He adopted the name of the spindly, multi-hued plant for his pop-up.
Fancy Sushi Bar Chef Partners With Pro Skateboarder for Smash Burger Spot on Rainey Street
There’s a new burger spot coming to downtown Austin from Sushi by Scratch Restaurants chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pro skateboarder Neen Williams. Not a Damn Chance Burger will serve out of Idle Hands at 85 Rainey Street starting on Thursday, October 6. Not a Damn Chance Burger will...
Nina May’s Owners Break Into Chevy Chase With a New Coastal American Restaurant
Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic, the culinary duo behind Logan Circle’s super-seasonal mainstay Nina May, just tacked on a Chevy Chase destination for fish, vegetables, and meats sourced from the American coastline. Opal, opening Friday, October 7 for dinner service to start, puts a wood-fired oven to work to...
Haute-dog cuisine: US restaurant caters to canine gourmets
Does your dog like fine dining? "Dogs are amazing, because what you see is what you get, right?
Psychedelic Bagel Shop With Oreo, Coco Puff, and Tie-Dye Sugar Cookie Bagels Opens in Summerlin
A bagel shop that blurs the lines between bagels and doughnuts is open in Downtown Summerlin. Bagel Nook opens at 6 a.m. every morning to dish out breakfast items like an Oreo bagel with Oreo cream cheese and Oreo cookies in the middle. There’s also the sugar cookie version with a tie-dye bagel sandwiching sugar cookie cream cheese, sprinkles, and actual sugar cookies.
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at One of Inglewood’s Best Carnitas Spots
While most of Los Angeles is sleeping soundly at 3:30 a.m., third-generation carnitas cook Gustavo Chavez is prepping 220 pounds of carnitas in the back of his Inglewood restaurant, Carnitas El Artista. In the wee hours of the morning, copper cauldrons bubble as Chavez labors for five hours, using a large wooden oar to turn carnitas, lengua, and buche every few minutes so the meat doesn’t overcook.
A New Chinatown Lounge Is Reviving the Historic Cathay House With Baijiu and Smoked Cocktails
It was a “happy accident” that landed Derrick Li behind the stick at spots such as Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and Sushi Sato (where he’s now bar director) over the years. He was a graphic designer back in China, but when he immigrated to San Francisco, he was just looking for an opportunity in the new city. He went to Chinatown to take classes offered to newcomers to the states, and what he first thought would be a place to learn about becoming a server, instead turned out to be a 10-week bartending school, he says. But the new skills stuck, and Li enjoyed mixing and pairing flavors together. He even found similarities to his former job. “That reflects the creativity about everything,” he says.
You Can Now Get Giardiniera-Topped Breakfast Sandwiches at Pastrami Destination Sammich
Visitors can now order giardiniera-topped breakfast sandwiches at one of the city’s most popular delis. Sammich, the Burnside sandwich shop known for its Chicago Italian beef and house-made pastrami, is now serving breakfast starting at 10 a.m., switching to just lunch sandwiches at 2 p.m. The breakfast menu includes sandwiches like the Breakfast at Wrigley, an everything bagel with house brined and smoked bacon, melted american cheese, house giardiniera, and a fried egg. The vegetarian sandwich on the menu includes fried egg, avocado, and melted provolone and cheddar cheese. plus chimichurri and arugula. Customers can also build their own protein, egg, and cheese, with options like house-smoked bacon and black forest ham.
Rooftop Icon Mister A’s Reveals New Sky-High Perch
Following several months of renovations, Mister A’s is scheduled to reopen its 11,000-square-foot penthouse space in Bankers Hill on Tuesday, October 11. Established in 1965 by founder John Alessio, for whom the restaurant is named, the venerable spot has had just three owners over the course of its tenure; earlier this year, longtime operations manager Ryan Thorsen took the reins from veteran restaurateur Bertrand Hug (Mille Fleurs).
Find the World’s Cutest Coffee and Ceramics Truck Parked at an LA Community College
Ryan Lagasse is taking her creations out for a spin on the city’s first coffee-and-ceramics truck. Last week, the ceramicist launched the mobile coffee-and-art operation Little Lamb and partnered with Glendora community college Citrus College, where she will be parked on-campus for the remainder of the academic year. From...
Yemeni Cafe Delah Coffee Is Set to Open a Second Location in Uptown Oakland
Omar Jahamee, the owner of SoMa’s Delah Coffee House, has confirmed plans to open a second location of his Yemeni-style coffee house in the Bay Area. This time, the business will take over a former Starbucks at 420 West Grand Avenue in Oakland, right off Broadway. The young co-owner and manager says loads of the shop’s fans live in the East Bay, namely in Richmond and Berkeley, so expanding to the Town made a lot of sense. “It’s the perfect spot for us,” Jahamee says.
4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles
Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.
Lettuce Entertain You Plans Two Restaurants in Luxury Skyscraper
After plans with Alinea Group fell through, the operators of St. Regis Chicago, one of the largest skyscrapers in the city, began their search for a group to run the skyscraper’s two restaurant spaces. On Thursday morning, St. Regis announced they were turning to the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.
In Orange County, an Immersive Museum Restaurant From Two Culinary Heavyweights
Perched on the third floor of the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), Verdant restaurant is an integral part of the overall museum experience. OCMA’s mission is to transform the way people think about Orange County and to that end, the food and drinks served at the restaurant, along with the ground floor cafe and coffee bar, echo a similar sentiment. Behind the stoves are longtime OC chefs Ross Pangilinan of Long Beach’s ReMix and Terrace by Mix Mix at South Coast Plaza, and Nick Weber of French bistro Populaire at South Coast Plaza. Verdant debuts with a limited menu on Saturday, October 8 to coincide with OCMA’s grand opening.
