ualrpublicradio.org
Candidates for mayor of Little Rock to participate in debate
The Central Arkansas Library System, KUAR and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County will host a debate Monday evening with the candidates running for mayor of Little Rock. All four candidates in the contentious race have committed to participate. Incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who was elected in...
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens
City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor declares Arkansas Physician Assistant Day
Physician assistants are being celebrated for their contribution to the healthcare field in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Friday as Physician Assistant Day in the state, coinciding with National PA Week running until Oct. 12. Speaking at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said he supports expanding the number of schools training...
Little Rock vice mayor calls for investigation into LITFest
Many in central Arkansas still left in the dark on whether LITFest is still going to ignite this weekend or be extinguished.
Arkansas Times brings Craft Beer Festival to NLR
The Arkansas Times is hosting the first Brewed in Arkansas Craft Beer Festival on Friday, October 7 in downtown North Little Rock from 6 to 9 p.m.
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
Events continue despite LITFest cancellation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
ucanews.live
Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k
Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
KATV
UAMS uses grant money to study the barriers to quitting cigarettes among African Americans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Assistant professor, Dina M. Jones, Ph.D., MPH for the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health's Center announced Thursday that the Study of Tobacco received a K01 grant. The K01 grant totals at $733,000 to conduct a study focusing on...
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
talkbusiness.net
Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success
Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
Mayor forcing Pine Bluff food pantry to relocate
It's a major food source for people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, but currently the future of the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry is uncertain after an eviction notice was served last week.
Whataburger set to break ground on Little Rock location next week, will open in 2023
A Whataburger restaurant is set to come to the Little Rock metro next year.
arkansasadvocate.com
Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit pleads no contest to city code violations
Management of a housing complex facing a state lawsuit pleaded no contest to several city code violations Monday in Little Rock environmental court. Sylvester Smith, the attorney representing Big Country Chateau, said about 90% of the “life and safety issues” at the complex have been resolved. The issues...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year: Jackie and Duffie Banks Family
The Banks family has been selected as the 2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year. Jackie, his wife Duffie, and their two children, Jake and Emma, reside in Stuttgart. A Jack of all trades. Before farming professionally, Jackie had several successful careers. He was a basketball player, a...
