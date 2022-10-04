ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

ualrpublicradio.org

Candidates for mayor of Little Rock to participate in debate

The Central Arkansas Library System, KUAR and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County will host a debate Monday evening with the candidates running for mayor of Little Rock. All four candidates in the contentious race have committed to participate. Incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who was elected in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens

City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Governor declares Arkansas Physician Assistant Day

Physician assistants are being celebrated for their contribution to the healthcare field in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Friday as Physician Assistant Day in the state, coinciding with National PA Week running until Oct. 12. Speaking at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said he supports expanding the number of schools training...
ARKANSAS STATE
Little Rock, AR
THV11

Events continue despite LITFest cancellation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k

Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
CONWAY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success

Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
ARKANSAS STATE
