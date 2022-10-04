In recent weeks, protesters in Iran - and subsequently all over the world - have been cutting off a lock of hair to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September. She died shortly after being detained by Iran's morality police for wearing her hijab too loosely and showing some hair. The Oscar-winning actresses joined the movement on Wednesday by appearing in a video that was released via the Instagram account @soutienfemmesiran, which translates to "support women in Iran" The video opens with Binoche grabbing a large, thick chunk of her hair above her head and saying "for freedom".

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO