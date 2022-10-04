Read full article on original website
US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death
US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death
Lines and long walks as troubled mountain kingdom of Lesotho votes
Voters in Lesotho were casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Friday, but observers doubted that the outcome would end long-running political gridlock. The southern African kingdom has been governed for the past decade by frail and fractious coalitions, and no premier has served out a full five-year term.
Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest
Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest
Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche cut hair in solidarity with Iranian protesters
In recent weeks, protesters in Iran - and subsequently all over the world - have been cutting off a lock of hair to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September. She died shortly after being detained by Iran's morality police for wearing her hijab too loosely and showing some hair. The Oscar-winning actresses joined the movement on Wednesday by appearing in a video that was released via the Instagram account @soutienfemmesiran, which translates to "support women in Iran" The video opens with Binoche grabbing a large, thick chunk of her hair above her head and saying "for freedom".
