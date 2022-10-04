Father Of Student GUNNED DOWN While In Town For Marist College Event

Roy Johnson Jr. (top) and Devin Taylor. Dutchess County Jail; MEGA

A father who was visiting Marist College in New York was gunned down on Oct. 2 at a nearby Marriott hotel, Radar has learned.

Paul Kutz , 53 was fatally shot, and police have arrested a pair of who reportedly have ties to gangs, Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor .

Kutz was staying at the Courtyard by Marriott located in Poughkeepsie, New York for the weekend. Gunshots were heard inside and outside of the hotel, and Kutz was reportedly an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire.

Kutz was in New York to attend Marist College's "Family Weekend," an event in which parents visit their kids who are stdents there and participate in activities.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department officers previously said that when they searched around the hotel after the shooting they found “manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives” in one of the rooms.

The New York State Police bomb squad took the material, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified. Police have not specified whether the room where the materials were found was connected to the shooting.

Police reported being called to the hotel for a report of a disturbance with shots fired at the Courtyard by Marriott, which is 7 miles away from Marist College. Officers took the suspects into custody, and Kutz was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from several gunshot wounds.

According to crimeonline.com , police said several agencies in the area helped investigate the scene, where guests were evacuated from the hotel. Most hotels in that area were filled up for Marist's annual event, which took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.