'She is either ageless or freeze-dried': Fans go wild after learning Gwen Stefani just turned 53 as she has been able to retain her youthful looks

By Jarret Thomas Sackman For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Gwen Stefani's fans went wild this week when they learned she had just turned 53-years-old.

Several followers took to social media to express their shock as she appears every bit the Hollaback Girl who burst onto the scene with No Doubt back in 1995.

'Gwen Stefani is either ageless or freeze-dried,' wrote one fan on social media. And another person said, 'Please just le me age like Gwen Stefani.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ripDI_0iLlkRa400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JP3bL_0iLlkRa400

Another fan said, 'Gwen Stefani looks ageless. She's looked the same since Hollaback Girl. Werk it.'

A third wrote: 'Wish I had Gwen stefani's genetics #ageless.'

In the past the singer has shared her secret to achieving what appears to be eternal youth.

While riding with James Corden in 2016 for his Carpool Karaoke, The Voice judge opened up about why she doesn't seem to age.

Good one Louis: 'Gwen Stefani is either ageless or freeze-dried,' wrote one fan on social media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nRKN_0iLlkRa400
A shocker for sure: One fan named Vanessa Bloome could not believe Gwen was the same age as her parents
A fan for sure: And another person said, 'Please just le me age like Gwen Stefani'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24y8jM_0iLlkRa400
Good question: Cass Maria wanted to know what Stefani has been drinking

This comes after the Late Late Show host compared her to Benjamin Button from the 2008 Brad Pitt movie The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button where his character ages backwards.

Anyone looking for the star to reveal a special treatment or product will be disappointed.

Gwen attributes her agelessness to 'falling in love' after her life 'blew up' and the rejuvenation that came from writing a record about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9vYo_0iLlkRa400
He asked: In the past the singer has shared her secret to achieving what appears to be eternal youth. While riding with James Corden in 2016 for his Carpool Karaoke, The Voice judge opened up about why she doesn't seem to age

'So that's what the facelift is,' she told Corden in the car. 'I'm writing music about happiness and truth.'

Beyond the cosmetological effects of falling in love and writing music, Gwen got down to the brass tacks of her beauty routine in an interview with Forbes earlier this year.

She attributes turning the tides of time to keeping it simple, being consistent and having discipline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oataK_0iLlkRa400
Now and then: Anyone looking for the star to reveal a special treatment or product will be disappointed. Gwen attributes her agelessness to 'falling in love' after her life 'blew up' and the rejuvenation that came from writing a record about it. Seen left this summer and right in 2001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bpUJ_0iLlkRa400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2L0Q_0iLlkRa400
Benjamin Button? The star has said in the past that her skincare routine is simple, consistent and disciplined. She also attributes hydration and sun protection to helping her age backwards 

'I've always kept my skincare pretty simple and minimal,' said the style icon. 'My morning routine usually includes a prayer, brushing my teeth and moisturizing. Occasionally I'll do a facial massage to decrease any puffiness.'

The Hey Baby singer is vigilant about never sleeping in her makeup.

'At bedtime,' she told Forbes, 'I always take off my makeup and put moisturizer on.'

Another golden rule that the hitmaker embraces is keeping her skin hydrated.

'The one skincare rule that I love, especially as I've gotten older, is hydration. I like to keep my skin looking super dewy as opposed to matte, overly dry and powdered.'

Gwen went on to name one of her go-to skincare favorites. 'I love using the GXVE All Time Prime face oil because it really helps give you that smooth, glowing youthful look.' GXVE happens to be the mogul's own beauty line and according to the brand's website, its founder's favorite face oil retails for $48 dollars.

'Everyone has days where your skin isn't looking its best,' said Stefani, leading up to discussing the importance of adapting your skincare to the day ahead. 'It really depends on what I have going on that day that determines how I treat it.'

Stefani also stressed the important of protecting your skin from the sun. 'I would tell my younger self to stay out of the sun and wear sunscreen,' she said when describing her teenage years working as a lifeguard in Orange County, California. No doubt the sun did hardly any damage back then because Gwen's skin remains flawless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOy2H_0iLlkRa400
He makes her look young: She credits falling in love with Blake as the reason for her youthful appearance; seen on The Voice on Monday

#Dry Skin#Ageless#Lifeguard#Voice
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

