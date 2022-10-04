Read full article on original website
Man in custody for allegedly fatally shooting wife, two children, and two others
According to reports, five people were killed in a shooting on Thursday morning that involved an unidentified man fatally shooting his wife, her two children, and two other women.
17-Year-Old Suspect Wanted For Fatally Shooting 2 Teenagers Arrested Weeks After Killings
A 17-year-old boy who was wanted for fatally shooting two teenagers in North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday, more than two weeks after the murders. The juvenile was accused of murdering Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds along a hiking trail in Orange County on Sept. 18.
Man who shot in self-defense gets prison for 3D-printed, full-auto 'switch' on his Glock
A man involved in a shooting in Oakley last year was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday because he used a Glock handgun illegally converted to fire fully automatic, federal prosecutors said. Gionni Dews, 23, had walked away from his job at IHOP after a fight with a co-worker...
'I can see the storm coming': Mother of Darrell Brooks shares her fears ahead of his homicide trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just days before Darrell Brooks' trial, his mother is opening up about her concerns for what her son is capable of and what he might do in court. Jury selection begins Monday in Waukesha, and Brooks will represent himself against dozens of counts tied to his alleged role in the Waukesha parade tragedy.
'My Dad Started Shooting': Boy Gives Heartbreaking Testimony at Trial of Father Convicted of Killing Mother
After his son testified against him, Amos Jacob "A.J." Arroyo, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder On July 30, 2017, a family sat at home in Newport News, Virginia. Patricia "Tricia" Joseph was watching TV with her two sons, her new boyfriend and her father. Suddenly, Joseph's ex-boyfriend — and the father of the two boys — knocked on the door. When someone opened the door, he started shooting. When the gunshots stopped, Joseph was dead, along with her father, Jessie Abraham Barnes. The...
Man Who Allegedly Murdered College Student’s Father in ‘Random’ Hotel Shooting Is Also Suspect in Unrelated Slaying: Report
The man charged with murdering a college student’s father in a “random” hotel shooting is reportedly also the suspect in an unrelated slaying. On top of that, Roy Johnson Jr., 36, previously faced a separate arrest warrant for firearm and drug charges. Yet Johnson was not behind...
Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting being charged as adult
The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. Immediately following the shooting, the...
2 Medical Researchers Were Found Dead of 'Trauma' Amid Kansas City House Fire — and Killer Remains at Large
Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma were predoctoral researchers at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research Two research scientists from South America have been identified as the victims who were found murdered Saturday amid the smoldering remnants of a Kansas City, Mo., apartment fire. In a statement to PEOPLE, Stowers Institute for Medical Research confirmed that the bodies of predoctoral researchers Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, were recovered from inside a burned midtown apartment. According to a statement from Kansas...
Suspect in custody after 5 people are killed in shooting in small Texas town
A suspect was taken into custody after five people were fatally shot in a small town in Texas, officials said Thursday. State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson said a woman, her two children and two neighbors were killed at a home in McGregor, southwest of Waco. The suspect was...
Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's
A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
Man found guilty of shooting dead dog walker with AK-47 in ‘rage-motivated mission for respect’
A man has been found guilty of killing a woman and severely injuring her boyfriend more than two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself outside the man’s apartment. A Denver, Colorado, jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thallas, 9News reported. Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November, when he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to The Denver Post. The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity following...
Two Texas brothers are facing manslaughter charges after being accused of shooting and shouting profanities at a group of migrants — killing one and injuring another: reports
The brothers were identified as Michael and Mark Sheppard and they were taken into custody earlier this week on charges in connection to the shooting.
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s and said they were working to confirm his identity. He was not believed to be a local resident. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the names of the two people killed were being withheld until their relatives can be notified.
Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint
THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
At least 2 dead, 6 others wounded in series of stabbings in front of Las Vegas casino, police say
At least two people are dead and six wounded after a series of stabbings in front of a casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, officials with the police department said.
Brothers in Texas arrested after 2 migrants shot, one fatally, near U.S.-Mexico border
Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County...
Man charged in Hawaii kidnapping kept girl shackled in bus, documents say
A man in Hawaii accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week kept the victim restrained in a yellow bus, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The girl escaped from her abductor after she convinced him to take her to a cafe in Hilo on Saturday and...
Florida officer charged in shooting that left man paralyzed when he meant to use stun gun
A police officer in Florida was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor Friday in a 2021 service-weapon shooting that left a man paralyzed when he meant to use a stun gun, authorities said. Henry Andrews, 49, an officer with Hollywood police, faces a charge of culpable negligence, inflicting actual personal injury,...
