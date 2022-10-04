ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My Dad Started Shooting': Boy Gives Heartbreaking Testimony at Trial of Father Convicted of Killing Mother

After his son testified against him, Amos Jacob "A.J." Arroyo, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder On July 30, 2017, a family sat at home in Newport News, Virginia. Patricia "Tricia" Joseph was watching TV with her two sons, her new boyfriend and her father. Suddenly, Joseph's ex-boyfriend — and the father of the two boys — knocked on the door. When someone opened the door, he started shooting. When the gunshots stopped, Joseph was dead, along with her father, Jessie Abraham Barnes. The...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Denver

Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting being charged as adult

The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.  Immediately following the shooting, the...
DENVER, CO
People

2 Medical Researchers Were Found Dead of 'Trauma' Amid Kansas City House Fire — and Killer Remains at Large

Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma were predoctoral researchers at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research Two research scientists from South America have been identified as the victims who were found murdered Saturday amid the smoldering remnants of a Kansas City, Mo., apartment fire. In a statement to PEOPLE, Stowers Institute for Medical Research confirmed that the bodies of predoctoral researchers Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, were recovered from inside a burned midtown apartment. According to a statement from Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's

A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
MANASSAS, VA
The Independent

Man found guilty of shooting dead dog walker with AK-47 in ‘rage-motivated mission for respect’

A man has been found guilty of killing a woman and severely injuring her boyfriend more than two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself outside the man’s apartment. A Denver, Colorado, jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thallas, 9News reported. Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November, when he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to The Denver Post. The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s and said they were working to confirm his identity. He was not believed to be a local resident. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the names of the two people killed were being withheld until their relatives can be notified.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint

THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

