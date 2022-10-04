LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s and said they were working to confirm his identity. He was not believed to be a local resident. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the names of the two people killed were being withheld until their relatives can be notified.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO