Lemonheads is the most popular Halloween candy in Louisiana, according to online shopping data

(NEXSTAR) – What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?

A new study just might have the answer. In Louisiana, it’s Lemonheads.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens. The site’s analysts say they also consulted with “major” candy manufacturers and distributors to fine-tune the findings — some of which came as a surprise to CandyStore’s own executives.

“It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s Cups,” said Ben George, the marketing director of CandyStore.com, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.”

The results of the study suggest that parents of trick-or-treaters can expect to find plenty of Reese’s Cups, Skittles and M&M’s (the top-selling candies in the U.S., overall) to surreptitiously steal from their children when their little backs are turned.

But which candies, specifically, are the “most popular” in your neck of the woods? CandyStore has a state-by-state breakdown of top-purchased candies from its platform. Have a look at the chocolates, sweets and confections you can plan to pilfer from your little ones after they fall asleep on Oct. 31:

Alabama Skittles
Alaska Sour Patch Kids
Arizona Hershey Kisses
Arkansas Butterfinger
California Reese’s Cups
Colorado Hershey Kisses
Connecticut Almond Joy
Delaware Sour Patch Kids
Florida Reese’s Cups
Georgia Swedish Fish
Hawaii Hershey’s Mini Bars
Idaho Snickers
Illinois Sour Patch Kids
Indiana Starburst
Iowa M&M’s
Kansas M&M’s
Kentucky Reese’s Cups
Louisiana Lemonheads
Maine Sour Patch Kids
Maryland Hershey Kisses
Massachusetts Sour Patch Kids
Michigan Starburst
Minnesota Hot Tamales
Mississippi 3 Musketeers
Missouri Milky Way
Montana Twix
Nebraska Sour Patch Kids
Nevada Hot Tamales
New Hampshire M&M’s
New Jersey Tootsie Pops
New Mexico Hershey’s Mini Bars
New York Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina Reese’s Cups
North Dakota Hot Tamales
Ohio M&M’s
Oklahoma Skittles
Oregon M&M’s
Pennsylvania Hershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode Island Twix
South Carolina Butterfinger
South Dakota Jolly Ranchers
Tennessee Tootsie Pops
Texas Starburst
Utah Tootsie Pops
Vermont M&M’s
Virginia Hot Tamales
Washington, DC M&M’s
Washington Tootsie Pops
West Virginia Blow Pops
Wisconsin Butterfinger
Wyoming Reese’s Cups
No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it in 2022. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween to exceed pre-pandemic levels, at around $10.6 billion in total. What’s more, 96% of survey participants said they intend to spend around a third of their Halloween budget on candy alone.

More information, including the No. 2 and No. 3 “most popular” candies in each state, can be found at CandyStore.com.

