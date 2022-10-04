ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

KOMO News

Man arrested in connection to woman's death in Seattle in June

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 32-year-old convicted felon has been arrested in connection with a gruesome murder near the University of Washington in June of this year. Court documents say, Charles W. Becker faces a murder charge in the woman’s death. The victim has been identified by her family...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

50-year-old male in critical condition after Seattle shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of NW 85th St. where a 50-year-old man was shot and injured. According to law enforcement, the shooting took place outside of an apartment building in an alley. The suspect has been described by law enforcement...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Auburn police arrest suspect after finding drugs, guns and cash inside home

AUBURN, Wash. — Detectives arrested a suspect after finding drugs, firearms and cash inside their home in south Auburn this week. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the suspect's residence and "found 5,337 suspected fentanyl pills, three firearms, two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl powder and about $7,000 in cash," the Auburn Police Department said.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Auburn increases penalties for repeat drug offenders

AUBURN, Wash. — Tougher drug laws have been approved that will keep repeat offenders behind bars longer in the hopes they will accept treatment services. The Auburn City Council passed the new ordinance on Monday that will require a minimum 30-day stay in jail for people caught using or possessing drugs in certain parts of the city.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Organized retail theft suspect arrested with counterfeit cash in Lacey

(KOMO) - Law enforcement across western Washington continues to deal with an "epidemic" of retail theft. In a recent case highlighted on social media, Lacey Police say they arrested two suspects who walked out with around $1,000 in merchandise and then rammed a car while trying to flee the scene.
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police adding patrols in U-District after weekend of gun violence

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is adding patrols in the University District neighborhood following a weekend of gun violence that left multiple people injured. Officials from the police department say it will begin on Thursday, October 6th. They’ll be staff primarily in the evenings and target...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

4 WSDOT trucks hit by 4 vehicles in separate incidents during I-5 crew work in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Four Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were hit by separate vehicles on Friday morning in Tacoma. WSDOT tweeted at 6:55 a.m. that its vehicles were crashed into as crews were sweeping I-5 near 56th Street. After one driver crashed into a WSDOT truck, a second driver crashed into the WSDOT truck driven by a crew member responding to the first collision.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

US 2 reopens near Skykomish following work to clear trees

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — U.S. Highway 2 near Skykomish reopened Wednesday evening following a closure for crews to deal with cleanup from the Bolt Creek fire. A 4-mile stretch of the highway between the town of Grotto and the ranger station was closed for eight hours, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
OREGON STATE

