KOMO News
Man arrested in connection to woman's death in Seattle in June
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 32-year-old convicted felon has been arrested in connection with a gruesome murder near the University of Washington in June of this year. Court documents say, Charles W. Becker faces a murder charge in the woman’s death. The victim has been identified by her family...
KOMO News
50-year-old male in critical condition after Seattle shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of NW 85th St. where a 50-year-old man was shot and injured. According to law enforcement, the shooting took place outside of an apartment building in an alley. The suspect has been described by law enforcement...
KOMO News
Auburn police arrest suspect after finding drugs, guns and cash inside home
AUBURN, Wash. — Detectives arrested a suspect after finding drugs, firearms and cash inside their home in south Auburn this week. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the suspect's residence and "found 5,337 suspected fentanyl pills, three firearms, two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl powder and about $7,000 in cash," the Auburn Police Department said.
KOMO News
Auburn increases penalties for repeat drug offenders
AUBURN, Wash. — Tougher drug laws have been approved that will keep repeat offenders behind bars longer in the hopes they will accept treatment services. The Auburn City Council passed the new ordinance on Monday that will require a minimum 30-day stay in jail for people caught using or possessing drugs in certain parts of the city.
KOMO News
Organized retail theft suspect arrested with counterfeit cash in Lacey
(KOMO) - Law enforcement across western Washington continues to deal with an "epidemic" of retail theft. In a recent case highlighted on social media, Lacey Police say they arrested two suspects who walked out with around $1,000 in merchandise and then rammed a car while trying to flee the scene.
KOMO News
Police looking for four suspects reportedly involved in shooting in Renton Monday night
Renton Police said they have identified four possible suspects involved in a shooting that injured two at a gas station in Renton Monday night. Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rainier Ave. North just before 9 p.m. Police said two adult men were found with gunshot wounds.
KOMO News
Kent man arrested for allegedly killing his wife while child was inside their home
KENT, Wash. — Kent police say a 52-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly stabbed and killed his wife inside their home early Thursday morning. Police said a child was also in the home at the time, they were found safe and uninjured. Family members called police to...
KOMO News
Body washed ashore at Dungeness Spit identified as passenger from crashed floatplane
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Less than three weeks after a body washed ashore in Clallam County, the coroner's office confirmed the identity of the woman as one of the 10 passengers onboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. Patricia Ann Hicks, a 66-year-old Spokane Valley...
KOMO News
Police looking for info on car possibly involved in killing of Seattle rideshare driver
Seattle Police are releasing new information Wednesday in connection to the killing of a Seattle rideshare driver and father of six in the hopes of identifying a possible suspect. On Sept. 11, Mohamed Kediye, 48, was stopped at a light at the intersection of 7th Ave and Lenora St near...
KOMO News
Seattle police adding patrols in U-District after weekend of gun violence
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is adding patrols in the University District neighborhood following a weekend of gun violence that left multiple people injured. Officials from the police department say it will begin on Thursday, October 6th. They’ll be staff primarily in the evenings and target...
KOMO News
After death of driver, Seattle rideshare drivers worry concerns are not taken seriously
SEATTLE — Members of Seattle’s rideshare community are wondering when they will see safety improvements in their industry, almost a month after a driver was shot and killed in the Denny Triangle area. It was also a month ago when Mayor Bruce Harrell told rallying rideshare drivers outside...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters investigating intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square, CID
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are warning of an uptick in intentionally set fires in Seattle's Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District neighborhoods. Seattle fire said seven fires were set on Oct. 2. They said most of the fires occurred during the...
KOMO News
Man taken to Harborview Medical Center after being struck by vehicle
Snohomish County, Wash. — Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a male pedestrian on SR 99 just south of Lincoln Way, according to law enforcement officials. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and there is no word on his condition. According to officials, this...
KOMO News
4 WSDOT trucks hit by 4 vehicles in separate incidents during I-5 crew work in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Four Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were hit by separate vehicles on Friday morning in Tacoma. WSDOT tweeted at 6:55 a.m. that its vehicles were crashed into as crews were sweeping I-5 near 56th Street. After one driver crashed into a WSDOT truck, a second driver crashed into the WSDOT truck driven by a crew member responding to the first collision.
KOMO News
This year's wildfire season most mild for Washington state in a decade, officials say
WASHINGTON — On Friday, leaders from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) held an end of season wildfire press conference at their facility in Tumwater. Despite wildfires like Goat Rocks and Bolt Creek still burning, Hilary Franz, the commissioner of Public Lands, mentioned this wildfire season has...
KOMO News
Green River encampment is still an issue after it was cleared this summer, Kent mayor says
The notorious Green River encampment in unincorporated King County continues to cause problems in surrounding neighborhoods, according to Kent mayor Dana Ralph. The camp between Auburn and Kent was cleared back in July, but Ralph says the county has since let campers return. “We are asking [county officials] every single...
KOMO News
US 2 reopens near Skykomish following work to clear trees
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — U.S. Highway 2 near Skykomish reopened Wednesday evening following a closure for crews to deal with cleanup from the Bolt Creek fire. A 4-mile stretch of the highway between the town of Grotto and the ranger station was closed for eight hours, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
KOMO News
Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
KOMO News
Weekend traffic: FLOTUS visit, 'Revive I-5' and SR 99 tunnel closure in Seattle
SEATTLE — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend. If your plans include driving, her visit and other construction projects could cause delays on the roads. The first lady is visiting Bates Technical College in Tacoma on Friday. Historically, when a secret service motorcade has...
KOMO News
Photos: Zoo animals cheering for the Seattle Mariners ahead of wild-card series
SEATTLE, Wash. — Everyone is getting in the "Go Mariners" spirit Friday - including our furry friends - as the team is set to go up against the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card series. The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle shared photos of their Humboldt penguins embracing the...
