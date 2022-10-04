Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Southern Hospitality: Investors bullish on DFW hotels
Hotels were hit hard by the Covid-driven lockdowns and travel restrictions, but now a different, longer-term effect of the pandemic — inflation — is playing to the sector’s competitive advantage. “Given the ability to adjust rates nightly, hotels are seen as one of the best inflation hedges...
therealdeal.com
Dallas firm buys 240-unit complex near medical center
Southlake-based Sapient Capital Group has purchased a 240-unit multifamily complex in the Magnolia Urban Village community of Fort Worth. The Mag & May apartment complex was built in 2019 and has an average unit size of 778 square feet. Located at 315 W Magnolia Avenue, it’s just a mile from Downtown Fort Worth.
therealdeal.com
Big Sky makes a big buy with Pyramid Towers
Big Sky Medical has acquired the Pyramid Towers medical campus with the help of Middle Eastern partners. The Dallas-based firm purchased the two-building medical complex with financing from GFH Financial Group, which is based in Bahrain. Big Sky Medical has made more than a dozen property purchases in partnership with GFH. Together, the two firms plan to upgrade the buildings on North Central Expressway.
therealdeal.com
Magma Equities expands portfolio in DFW and Houston
California-based Magma Equities has acquired two more Texas apartment buildings. The real estate investment firm, which now has 11 properties in the Texas market, has purchased the Lost Spurs in Dallas-Fort Worth and the Village at Bellaire in Houston. The Lost Spurs has 240 units in the DFW suburb of...
therealdeal.com
Sprawling Flower Mound development gets final OK
The Flower Mound City Council has given final approval for local investor Jack Furst’s passion project. The 1,066-acre Furst Ranch is set to go up at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and Cross Timbers Road on the west side of town. Flower Mound is a Dallas-Fort Worth submarket on the border of Denton County and Tarrant County.
