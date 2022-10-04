OMAHA, Neb.—Flu season is here. UNMC's Infectious Diseases Division Chief Dr. Mark Rupp said it hasn't picked up in our neck of the woods yet, but that's about to change. "Chances are that we will start to see flu come into the region here later this fall, early this winter," Dr. Rupp said. "If you were playing the bets, you would say that this would peak sometime in perhaps January or February."

