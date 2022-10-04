Read full article on original website
Omaha Police: New clues needed in homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Omaha police are now looking for any new clues and leads they can get with regard to a homicide investigation. They're specifically zeroing in on a case that happened around 29th and Shirley Streets in late September. That's the Hanscom Park area. On September 28th, a 13-year-old boy, Lenny Rodriguez, died after being shot there.
OPPD warns of uptick in scam calls on Thursday
OPPD says it received an increased number of people calling after receiving scam calls on Thursday. The utility said it got more than 30 calls from people being contacted with false attempts to collect money. Below is the full warning from OPPD:. We are receiving an increased number of customer...
Local woman takes action, pays contractor to fix portion of Howard St. that city won't fix
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A Historic Dundee neighborhood street is finally getting some much-needed attention. Just a few days ago, Howard St. was filled with potholes, debris- a glaring liability to vehicles going up and down the road. But as of today, a portion of the road has been slightly...
Papillion fire chief announces retirement
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Papillion Fire Department's Bill Bowes has announced his retirement after 16 years as fire chief. Bowes was hired in 2006 as Papillion's second ever professional fire chief. During his nearly two decades serving the city, he led the fire department through numerous milestones, including opening...
Omaha Steaks shipping food to those hit by Ian
OMAHA, Neb.—Omaha Steaks said it’s shipping 6,000 portions of steaks, hamburgers and pork chops to the humanitarian relief group Mercy Chefs in Ft. Meyers, Florida. They said those will provide hot meals to survivors, while another 2,000 portions of non-perishable food, like jerky and beef sticks, will go to volunteers and first responders.
Goodwill program pushes to help young adults graduate high school and start a career
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Goodwill is known for their retail stores and getting donations of new or used items. However, in the community they offer much more. When you think about goodwill, job placement and youth development are probably not the first things that come to mind.
UNMC: Flu numbers down in recent years, but that may not continue
OMAHA, Neb.—Flu season is here. UNMC's Infectious Diseases Division Chief Dr. Mark Rupp said it hasn't picked up in our neck of the woods yet, but that's about to change. "Chances are that we will start to see flu come into the region here later this fall, early this winter," Dr. Rupp said. "If you were playing the bets, you would say that this would peak sometime in perhaps January or February."
Nebraska native is ready to compete this Saturday at the PBR Lincoln Invitational
(Lincoln, Neb. ) — Nebraska professional bull rider Mason Ward is gearing up to compete in his home state as the Challenger Series PBR Lincoln Invitational comes to Lincoln . “It’s a tale as old as time. It's man vs beast,” said Ward. At the young age...
Food For Thought: Fine dining without breaking the bank
When you think of fine dining in Omaha you might think of V. Mertz in the Old Market, or Au Courant in Benson. There is another place you should be thinking about – Metropolitan Community College. That’s because inside the Culinary Arts building on the Fort Omaha campus is the Sage Student Bistro.
Thursday Night Lights preview: Fort Calhoun at Roncalli Catholic
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week seven of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air and for the first time ever, this week will feature two class C-1 schools as Fort Calhoun travels to Roncalli Catholic. The Crimson Pride are off to a great start...
Palmer Snags Biletnikoff Award Watch List Recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (Kentwood, La.) was recognized for his fast start to the 2022 season Wednesday, as he was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver at any position. A...
