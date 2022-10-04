NEW BRITAIN – A $10,000 grant endowed by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain was awarded to The Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention. The career readiness component at the program is aimed to help youth have a better understanding of possible career paths. The youth will gain the skills and knowledge needed to find, obtain and keep a job while increasing their self-confidence. The program will help youth increase their self-confidence by encouraging them to experience pride in their work, earn money, establish savings accounts, and make decisions regarding their future. They will also gain the skills and knowledge needed to find, obtain and keep a job.

