Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
Ann Bindas
Ann Bindas, born and raised in New Britain, passed away Jan. 31, 2022 in Georgia. She was the wife of the late John Bindas who passed away Nov. 12, 1998. Ann leaves her daughters: Marilyn Bindas of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, Janet Bindas of Walnut Creek, CA and Donna Randall (Justin) of Statesboro, GA, four granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, many nieces and nephews. Ann also leaves her sisters-in-law Iona Bartosiewicz of Cedar Edge, CO, Helen (Joe) Cimino of Kensington, and Mary Bindas of Windsor. Ann was predeceased by her granddaughter Stephanie Randall, son-in-law Tim Fanto, sisters Mary Bartosiewicz and Theresa Morawski, and brothers Joseph, Stanley, Frank, John and Edward.
New Britain Herald
Zita Rioux Pelletier
Zita Rioux Pelletier, age 101 of New Britain, widow of Marcel Pelletier, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Zita was born Sept. 15, 1921 in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada; the beloved daughter of the late John & Marie (LaForge) Rioux. Zita was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in New Britain. She was very involved in many religious organizations including the Ladies Guild, Catholic Council, Legion of Mary, Ladies of St. Ann, and Daughters of Isabella.
New Britain Herald
Gerard Rosa
Gerard Rosa, 89, beloved husband of Linda Laurent, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in West Hartford. Born in Waterbury, son of the late Gerard and Lucy (Pilla) Rosa, he resided in the greater Hartford area for most of his adult life. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Yale University, with a two-year hiatus for service in the US Army.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Christopher Andino, 30, 342 Washington St., New Britian, second-degree breach of peace. Antonio Shyquan Squirewell, 31, 79 Hope Cir., Windsor, interfere w/ officer/resisting, improper parking, ill opn mv under suspension. Kathleen Mikayla DePaolis, 18, 62 Fairview St. Flr. 1, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, improper turns, failure to display lights, operate/parks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Golfers enjoy great weather at Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – After a gloomy, rainy week, participants in the Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open got lucky Friday with a warm, sunny day of golfing at the Tunxis Plantation Country Club. They were officially welcomed by DAV Hardware City Chapter 8 before the shotgun start at 11am. “We always...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, interfere w/ officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, violation of probation. Doryan L. Baldwin, 39, 3512 Bayview Ave. Apt. Q, Brooklyn, NY, first-degree criminal trespass, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Tricia Jakubowicz, 42, 201...
New Britain Herald
Hurricanes seek to find offensive footing on the road again
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes fell to 1-3 last Friday to end what could be the toughest portion of their schedule this season. Awaiting the Hurricanes are the South Windsor Bobcats in a Week 5 road matchup that begin a stretch of more favorable games for the Hurricanes down the stretch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Southington Community YMCA announces winners of Apple Harvest Festival Road Race
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA has announced the winners of this past weekend’s Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. The YMCA’S 43rd Apple Harvest Festival Road Races were an “overwhelming success” according to race director John Myers. “We are very appreciative of the infrastructure of...
New Britain Herald
Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra's new series continues Sunday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra’s new concert series, We The People: American Immigrant Stories in Music, continues with Part 3 this Sunday at the New Britain Museum of American Art. The concert series has been giving the community a chance to hear about and experience...
New Britain Herald
Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency
NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
New Britain Herald
Newington's Scarecrow Contest returning after two-year hiatus
NEWINGTON – For the first time in several years, the town’s campus will be decorated with colorful and creative creatures this October. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Scarecrow Contest is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic and construction on the new Town Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention program receives grant
NEW BRITAIN – A $10,000 grant endowed by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain was awarded to The Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention. The career readiness component at the program is aimed to help youth have a better understanding of possible career paths. The youth will gain the skills and knowledge needed to find, obtain and keep a job while increasing their self-confidence. The program will help youth increase their self-confidence by encouraging them to experience pride in their work, earn money, establish savings accounts, and make decisions regarding their future. They will also gain the skills and knowledge needed to find, obtain and keep a job.
New Britain Herald
'Cortney's Dips & Sauces' finds winning recipe
BERLIN – ‘Cortney’s Dips & Sauces’ came about after Cortney Troup’s father, Franklin, created the recipe for what is now the businesses’ famous Savory Onion & Peppercorn Dip. “I started the business in 2018, and began renting the VFW kitchen in New Britain in...
New Britain Herald
Plainville has daunting task against RHAM
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Blue Devils find themselves in the basement of the CCC Tier 3 after Week 4 and will have their hands full once again when they welcome the RHAM Raptors into town on Friday, adding another high-profile opponent for the Blue Devils. In the previous games...
New Britain Herald
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
New Britain Herald
Friends of Berlin-Peck Library hosting bag sale to support programs
BERLIN – Books and other media will be sold by the bagful at an upcoming event. The Friends of the Berlin-Peck Memorial Library announced they will be hosting a $5/Bag Sale. Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The event will take place in their storeroom in the Berlin Community Center, located below the library, at 230 Kensington Rd.
New Britain Herald
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
New Britain Herald
Couple follows dream by opening CrossFit gym in Newington
NEWINGTON – A soon-to-be-wed couple has followed their dream and opened their own CrossFit gym right here in town. Pennsylvania-born Kevin Witchey and Southbury native Hayley McCormick recently opened the doors to CrossFit Topside at 190 Fenn Rd. “The beauty of CrossFit as a whole is that everyone shares...
Comments / 0