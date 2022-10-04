Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Shelbyville takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Shelbyville, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14 at Shelbyville High on October 7 in Illinois football action. Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op after the...
Herald & Review
Gooseggs: St. Joseph-Ogden hands Pontiac Township a shutout 42-0
Defense dominated as St. Joseph-Ogden pitched a 42-0 shutout of Pontiac Township in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. In recent action on September 23, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Nokomis and Pontiac Township took on Monticello on September 23 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 7's standout football games around Central Illinois
Check out some of Week 7’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Apollo, Sangamo and Central State Eight matchups with implications on the playoff picture and conference title standings. Jacksonville (4-2) at MacArthur (4-2) WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Jacksonville defeated Eisenhower...
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14
Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
Herald & Review
Halt: Auburn refuses to yield to Pittsfield 34-0
Auburn's defense was a brick wall that stopped Pittsfield cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Auburn jumped in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense. Auburn struck to a...
Herald & Review
Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0
Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game. In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Herald & Review
El Paso-Gridley rolls like thunder over Heyworth 49-20
El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
Herald & Review
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op tames Fithian Oakwood's offense 42-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Fithian Oakwood on the scoreboard because Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter. The Cornjerkers' offense breathed fire...
Herald & Review
Champaign St. Thomas More squeaks past Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in OT 34-26
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op was so close, but not close enough as Champaign St. Thomas More was pushed to overtime before capturing a 34-26 win for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7. Champaign St. Thomas More jumped in front of Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 6-0 to begin the second...
Notre Dame Commit Jaden Greathouse Has Yet Another Dominant Performance
Fighting Irish wide receiver commit Jaden Greathouse set a career milestone during yet another dominant on-field performance
Comments / 0