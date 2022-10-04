ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Zita Rioux Pelletier

Zita Rioux Pelletier, age 101 of New Britain, widow of Marcel Pelletier, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Zita was born Sept. 15, 1921 in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada; the beloved daughter of the late John & Marie (LaForge) Rioux. Zita was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in New Britain. She was very involved in many religious organizations including the Ladies Guild, Catholic Council, Legion of Mary, Ladies of St. Ann, and Daughters of Isabella.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away July 27, 2022. Surviving are two daughters, Anne Domurat and her husband Robert of Mystic, and Kari Hjerpe of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Melinda, Benjamin and Christopher Domurat, Julian H. Currents PhD, and Maxwell Schroeder; several nieces and nephews.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Gerard Rosa

Gerard Rosa, 89, beloved husband of Linda Laurent, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in West Hartford. Born in Waterbury, son of the late Gerard and Lucy (Pilla) Rosa, he resided in the greater Hartford area for most of his adult life. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Yale University, with a two-year hiatus for service in the US Army.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Christopher Andino, 30, 342 Washington St., New Britian, second-degree breach of peace. Antonio Shyquan Squirewell, 31, 79 Hope Cir., Windsor, interfere w/ officer/resisting, improper parking, ill opn mv under suspension. Kathleen Mikayla DePaolis, 18, 62 Fairview St. Flr. 1, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, improper turns, failure to display lights, operate/parks...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington's Scarecrow Contest returning after two-year hiatus

NEWINGTON – For the first time in several years, the town’s campus will be decorated with colorful and creative creatures this October. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Scarecrow Contest is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic and construction on the new Town Hall.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Hurricanes seek to find offensive footing on the road again

The New Britain Golden Hurricanes fell to 1-3 last Friday to end what could be the toughest portion of their schedule this season. Awaiting the Hurricanes are the South Windsor Bobcats in a Week 5 road matchup that begin a stretch of more favorable games for the Hurricanes down the stretch.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention program receives grant

NEW BRITAIN – A $10,000 grant endowed by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain was awarded to The Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention. The career readiness component at the program is aimed to help youth have a better understanding of possible career paths. The youth will gain the skills and knowledge needed to find, obtain and keep a job while increasing their self-confidence. The program will help youth increase their self-confidence by encouraging them to experience pride in their work, earn money, establish savings accounts, and make decisions regarding their future. They will also gain the skills and knowledge needed to find, obtain and keep a job.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville has daunting task against RHAM

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Blue Devils find themselves in the basement of the CCC Tier 3 after Week 4 and will have their hands full once again when they welcome the RHAM Raptors into town on Friday, adding another high-profile opponent for the Blue Devils. In the previous games...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

'Cortney's Dips & Sauces' finds winning recipe

BERLIN – ‘Cortney’s Dips & Sauces’ came about after Cortney Troup’s father, Franklin, created the recipe for what is now the businesses’ famous Savory Onion & Peppercorn Dip. “I started the business in 2018, and began renting the VFW kitchen in New Britain in...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin announces leaf collection schedule

BERLIN – The trees are just beginning to shed their leaves and the town is preparing residents for its annual curbside leaf pickup later this fall. Berlin Public Works Department announced its 2022 leaf collection schedule, which begins the week of Oct. 31 and ends Dec. 2. Residents who...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Halloween Trick or Treat Safe Zone returns to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District’s annual Halloween Trick or Treat Safe Zone returns this month. After a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, downtown New Britain will be filled with the rustle and bustle of little trick-or-treaters looking for goodies on Halloween night, October 31.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency

NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent

PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
New Britain Herald

CCSU welcomes Ivy League's Brown for Homecoming tilt

To write that Central Connecticut State has been limping this season is, well, accurate. The Blue Devils aren’t just winless, they have been outscored 196 to 58 in five games, allowing 39.2 ppg while only scoring just under 12. But there is a sliver of silver lining – the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

