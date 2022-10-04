Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily Scoop
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
New Britain Herald
Zita Rioux Pelletier
Zita Rioux Pelletier, age 101 of New Britain, widow of Marcel Pelletier, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Zita was born Sept. 15, 1921 in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada; the beloved daughter of the late John & Marie (LaForge) Rioux. Zita was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in New Britain. She was very involved in many religious organizations including the Ladies Guild, Catholic Council, Legion of Mary, Ladies of St. Ann, and Daughters of Isabella.
New Britain Herald
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away July 27, 2022. Surviving are two daughters, Anne Domurat and her husband Robert of Mystic, and Kari Hjerpe of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Melinda, Benjamin and Christopher Domurat, Julian H. Currents PhD, and Maxwell Schroeder; several nieces and nephews.
New Britain Herald
Gerard Rosa
Gerard Rosa, 89, beloved husband of Linda Laurent, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in West Hartford. Born in Waterbury, son of the late Gerard and Lucy (Pilla) Rosa, he resided in the greater Hartford area for most of his adult life. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Yale University, with a two-year hiatus for service in the US Army.
New Britain Herald
Southington Community YMCA announces winners of Apple Harvest Festival Road Race
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA has announced the winners of this past weekend’s Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. The YMCA’S 43rd Apple Harvest Festival Road Races were an “overwhelming success” according to race director John Myers. “We are very appreciative of the infrastructure of...
New Britain Herald
Golfers enjoy great weather at Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – After a gloomy, rainy week, participants in the Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open got lucky Friday with a warm, sunny day of golfing at the Tunxis Plantation Country Club. They were officially welcomed by DAV Hardware City Chapter 8 before the shotgun start at 11am. “We always...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Christopher Andino, 30, 342 Washington St., New Britian, second-degree breach of peace. Antonio Shyquan Squirewell, 31, 79 Hope Cir., Windsor, interfere w/ officer/resisting, improper parking, ill opn mv under suspension. Kathleen Mikayla DePaolis, 18, 62 Fairview St. Flr. 1, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, improper turns, failure to display lights, operate/parks...
New Britain Herald
Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra's new series continues Sunday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra’s new concert series, We The People: American Immigrant Stories in Music, continues with Part 3 this Sunday at the New Britain Museum of American Art. The concert series has been giving the community a chance to hear about and experience...
New Britain Herald
Newington's Scarecrow Contest returning after two-year hiatus
NEWINGTON – For the first time in several years, the town’s campus will be decorated with colorful and creative creatures this October. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Scarecrow Contest is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic and construction on the new Town Hall.
New Britain Herald
Hurricanes seek to find offensive footing on the road again
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes fell to 1-3 last Friday to end what could be the toughest portion of their schedule this season. Awaiting the Hurricanes are the South Windsor Bobcats in a Week 5 road matchup that begin a stretch of more favorable games for the Hurricanes down the stretch.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention program receives grant
NEW BRITAIN – A $10,000 grant endowed by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain was awarded to The Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention. The career readiness component at the program is aimed to help youth have a better understanding of possible career paths. The youth will gain the skills and knowledge needed to find, obtain and keep a job while increasing their self-confidence. The program will help youth increase their self-confidence by encouraging them to experience pride in their work, earn money, establish savings accounts, and make decisions regarding their future. They will also gain the skills and knowledge needed to find, obtain and keep a job.
New Britain Herald
Plainville has daunting task against RHAM
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Blue Devils find themselves in the basement of the CCC Tier 3 after Week 4 and will have their hands full once again when they welcome the RHAM Raptors into town on Friday, adding another high-profile opponent for the Blue Devils. In the previous games...
New Britain Herald
'Cortney's Dips & Sauces' finds winning recipe
BERLIN – ‘Cortney’s Dips & Sauces’ came about after Cortney Troup’s father, Franklin, created the recipe for what is now the businesses’ famous Savory Onion & Peppercorn Dip. “I started the business in 2018, and began renting the VFW kitchen in New Britain in...
New Britain Herald
Berlin announces leaf collection schedule
BERLIN – The trees are just beginning to shed their leaves and the town is preparing residents for its annual curbside leaf pickup later this fall. Berlin Public Works Department announced its 2022 leaf collection schedule, which begins the week of Oct. 31 and ends Dec. 2. Residents who...
New Britain Herald
Halloween Trick or Treat Safe Zone returns to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District’s annual Halloween Trick or Treat Safe Zone returns this month. After a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, downtown New Britain will be filled with the rustle and bustle of little trick-or-treaters looking for goodies on Halloween night, October 31.
New Britain Herald
Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency
NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
New Britain Herald
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
New Britain Herald
CCSU welcomes Ivy League's Brown for Homecoming tilt
To write that Central Connecticut State has been limping this season is, well, accurate. The Blue Devils aren’t just winless, they have been outscored 196 to 58 in five games, allowing 39.2 ppg while only scoring just under 12. But there is a sliver of silver lining – the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man convicted in 2015 robbery spree charged with violating probation again
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man convicted in connection with a 2015 robbery and car theft spree has been charged with violating his probation again. Marcus Collins, 31, has denied the most recent violation allegations after previously admitting to the first count of violation of probation. According to judicial...
