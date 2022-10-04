Eugene “Gene” Zahnke, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on Nov. 28, 1935 in Bristol. Gene was born and raised in Bristol and lived in Bristol all of his life. He was the son of the late Edward & Mary (Brauer) Zahnke. Gene was a math teacher at Bristol Central High School for 35 years, and was head of the math department for many of those years. He was very active in his church, Immanuel Lutheran, as well as the Bristol community.

