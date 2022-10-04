Read full article on original website
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily Scoop
Bristol Press
Eugene 'Gene' Zahnke
Eugene “Gene” Zahnke, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on Nov. 28, 1935 in Bristol. Gene was born and raised in Bristol and lived in Bristol all of his life. He was the son of the late Edward & Mary (Brauer) Zahnke. Gene was a math teacher at Bristol Central High School for 35 years, and was head of the math department for many of those years. He was very active in his church, Immanuel Lutheran, as well as the Bristol community.
Bristol Press
Irene (Belanger) Bilodeau
Irene (Belanger) Bilodeau, 84, of Bristol, died on Thursday, (Oct. 6, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Irene was born on May 20, 1938 in Waterbury, and was the daughter of the late Lionel and Aldea (Diamond) Belanger. She was a lifelong Bristol resident graduating from St. Anthony High School. In her...
Bristol Press
William Joseph Miller Jr.
William Joseph Miller, Jr., “Bill”, 81, of Fredericksburg, VA, beloved husband of Kathleen (Raymond) Miller, died on Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022) in Virginia. Bill was born on March 27, 1941 in Waterbury, and was a son of the late William J. Miller, Sr., and Helen (Gangloff) Miller. He...
Bristol Press
Peter F. Burns
Peter F. Burns, of Bristol passed away on Oct. 2, 2022. Born on Jan. 16, 1932, in Bristol, he was a son of the late George and Rose Burns. Peter and his wife, Aline, had spent 66 years together in Bristol, enjoying their three generations of children, traveling, and visiting the casino. Peter, he became a tool and die maker at New Departure Hyatt here in Bristol. He was an incredibly hard worker, much respected by his colleagues and intensely focused on providing for his family.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Checking out some Bristol residents
Every once in a while I like to include someone or a couple who are true citizens of Bristol, the type of folks you’d want to know or live next to. So, here’s a photo of Al and Jane Goodwin, sitting at a table at home with some goodies to choose from.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern science teacher honored as 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL – Bristol Eastern science teacher Carolyn Kielma was honored as the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year Thursday by state and local leaders. An assembly was held at Bristol Eastern High School Thursday and Kielma’s students were all invited to attend. They all stood up, applauded and cheered Kielma as the announcement was made. Local and state leaders alike congratulated Kielma, who was previously honored as Bristol teacher of the year.
Bristol Press
Men & Boys Fund exceeds fundraising challenge
BRISTOL – The Men & Boys Fund has exceeded a fundraising challenge issued by an anonymous donor, securing a matching grant. Susan Sadecki, president and CEO of the Main Street Community Foundation, said that the Men & Boys Fund held its 5 year anniversary celebration in June. During that meeting, she was approached by a donor who offered to match up to $5,000 for money raised between then and Sept. 30.
Bristol Press
Southington Community YMCA announces winners of Apple Harvest Festival Road Race
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA has announced the winners of this past weekend’s Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. The YMCA’S 43rd Apple Harvest Festival Road Races were an “overwhelming success” according to race director John Myers. “We are very appreciative of the infrastructure of...
Bristol Press
Halloween in the Village returns, first time since pandemic
SOUTHINGTON – The Village of Plantsville Association and local Parks and Recreation Department are bringing back Halloween in the Village for the first time since the pandemic. Halloween in the Village is set to return to the center Plantsville Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The streets will...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
Bristol Press
Manning/Sisson Memorial Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation awards grants to swim teams
BRISTOL – The Manning/Sisson Memorial Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation has awarded $1,000 grants to the Bristol and Plainville recreation swim teams. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship & program officer at the Main Street Community Foundation, said that the fund was established in 2021 in memory of Dennis and Anna May Manning and their daughter Mary Sisson.
Bristol Press
Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market
BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
Bristol Press
Bristol Republican Town Committee drops off bags, boxes of clothing for St. Vincent DePaul Mission
BRISTOL –The Bristol Republican Town Committee dropped off multiple bags and boxes of clothing for St. Vincent DePaul Mission on Tuesday. Rich Kilby, chair of the Bristol Republican Town Committee, along with committee member Don Pelletier dropped off a total of 17 bags and six boxes of clothing Tuesday to help the needy in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Golnik named Town of Plymouth Volunteer of the Year
PLYMOUTH – Keith Golnik has been named the Town of Plymouth Volunteer of the Year by the local Republican Town Committee in recognition of his numerous volunteer efforts over the years. Golnik was honored at the RTC’s Volunteer of the Year Hot Dog Roast Sept. 11 at American Legion...
Bristol Press
Tickets on sale for a grab and go pasta supper at the Bristol Senior Center
BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale through Friday for a grab and go pasta supper at the Bristol Senior Center that can be picked up Oct. 13. The fundraiser will be offered monthly, with meals prepared by a team of local senior volunteers. The pasta supper will include 12...
Bristol Press
Bristol police hosting trunk-or-treat event to bond with community members
BRISTOL – Local police on Friday will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event that they hope will help build trust between Bristol officers and the community. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, located at 43 School St. Families are encouraged to bring their children, with or without a costume, to check out Bristol police cruisers, the department’s evidence truck and its SWAT vehicle.
Bristol Press
Meriden man who ditched stolen car in Bristol then violated subsequent probation avoids further prison time
BRISTOL - A Meriden man convicted of larceny after ditching a stolen Jeep in Bristol has avoided further prison time after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew Coan-Graves, 28, was continued on probation during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The 28-year-old in May admitted to...
Bristol Press
St. Demetrios' Taste of Greece Festival returns this weekend
BRISTOL – In a return of its fall fundraiser, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church will be holding its annual Taste of Greece Festival this weekend. “Originally we had only the Zorba Festival and later on we said it would be nice to (celebrate) again in the fall with a second mini-festival,” said Olga Bookas, parish council president of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. “This one starts Friday at 4 p.m. and ends Sunday at 6 p.m.”
Bristol Press
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
