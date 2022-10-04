Read full article on original website
mike schutte
2d ago
So you can change carbon dioxide into oxygen on Mars but you can't make something to take care of greenhouse gases on Earth? Good job guys
Wendy “Lilly” Lillico
2d ago
oxygen could kill mars. we need that planet in order to survive. Nasa has no business on another planet. They don't know the consequences of their actions.
Patricia Ensey
2d ago
Wow this is fantastic, it really is and so amazing . one tree more trees many many hundreds of trees and trees everywhere we will be able to breathe on Mars . Moxie keep on working .
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Largest asteroid ever to hit Earth was twice as big as the rock that killed off the dinosaurs
New research suggests that the asteroid responsible for forming Earth's largest impact crater was even bigger than researchers had previously estimated.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
This article was originally published on Aug. 9, 2022. SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous...
Nasa prepares to smash spacecraft into an asteroid in 'earth-saving' mission
Nasa are getting ready to smash a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid, to measure how they could deter one that’s actually headed for Earth.The $330-million mission is set to take place 11 million kilometres from Earth on 26 September at 7:14pm ET.“We describe it as running a golf cart into the Great Pyramid,” says Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Ready for Launch – How To Watch
The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members arrived in Florida on Saturday ahead of their launch aboard the Dragon Endurance on Wednesday.
NASA shares stunning photo of massive X1 solar flares on the Sun
The Sun is a powerful star. As the center of our solar system, it’s hard to ignore the massive ball of energy responsible for delivering light and heat to our planet. To showcase the true power of the Sun, though, NASA recently shared a new solar flare image that captures a flare seen in early October.
Behold! The first post-crash pictures of NASA's DART target asteroid Dimorphos
"Now the work of the astronomers begins."
NASA and SpaceX are looking for a way to restore Hubble’s orbit
NASA and SpaceX are working on a study that could lead to new missions to restore Hubble’s orbit. The space telescope has been running since 1990. Throughout its over 30 years of service, Hubble has received five servicing missions designed to help boost the telescope’s orbit and keep it working at optimum levels. The last service mission, though, was in 2009.
Mysterious reflections on Mars might come from something stranger than water
Scientists revisiting a puzzling signal from the south pole of Mars have suggested a new potential explanation, and it doesn't bode well for hopes of finding liquid water on the Red Planet.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
India’s first groundbreaking interplanetary mission ends as Mars spacecraft goes dark
India’s iconic Mars orbiter which has surveyed the Red Planet since 2014, has lost communication with Earth, bringing its eight-year-long mission to an end, the country’s space agency has confirmed.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said the pathbreaking orbiter lost communication with its ground station on Earth due to a long eclipse in April 2022.ISRO said the craft’s fuel “must have been exhausted” and its desired attitude pointing could not be achieved for sustained power generation.A source with the space agency told Indian news agency PTI that the orbiter’s battery was designed to handle eclipses for a...
NASA’s Juno reveals new insight into Jupiter’s potentially habitable moon, Europa
NASA's Juno spacecraft performed a flyby of one of the most intriguing moons of the Solar System, Jupiter's Europa, a blog post from the agency explains. The spacecraft, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, made the closest flyby of the moon yet at 5:36 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 30. Juno came within 219 miles (352 kilometers) of Europa's icy surface and collected data throughout a two-hour period as it flew past at speeds of 52,920 mph (85,167 km/h).
LOOK: NASA Unveils Striking New Pics of Recent Asteroid Strike
Earlier this week, NASA launched an unprecedented mission to test a response system that could be used in the event of an asteroid crossing paths with Earth. Now, they’ve released some stunning images from both the Hubble and Webb telescopes that captured the moment of impact. The Dart mission...
The asteroid targets of this NASA mission are turning out to be very strange
NASA's Lucy spacecraft still has five years of trekking through space before it sees its first Trojan asteroid, but mission scientists are already getting a sense of what these rocks look like.
