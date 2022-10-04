Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Irene (Belanger) Bilodeau
Irene (Belanger) Bilodeau, 84, of Bristol, died on Thursday, (Oct. 6, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Irene was born on May 20, 1938 in Waterbury, and was the daughter of the late Lionel and Aldea (Diamond) Belanger. She was a lifelong Bristol resident graduating from St. Anthony High School. In her...
Bristol Press
William Joseph Miller Jr.
William Joseph Miller, Jr., “Bill”, 81, of Fredericksburg, VA, beloved husband of Kathleen (Raymond) Miller, died on Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022) in Virginia. Bill was born on March 27, 1941 in Waterbury, and was a son of the late William J. Miller, Sr., and Helen (Gangloff) Miller. He...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Checking out some Bristol residents
Every once in a while I like to include someone or a couple who are true citizens of Bristol, the type of folks you’d want to know or live next to. So, here’s a photo of Al and Jane Goodwin, sitting at a table at home with some goodies to choose from.
Bristol Press
Tickets on sale for a grab and go pasta supper at the Bristol Senior Center
BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale through Friday for a grab and go pasta supper at the Bristol Senior Center that can be picked up Oct. 13. The fundraiser will be offered monthly, with meals prepared by a team of local senior volunteers. The pasta supper will include 12...
Bristol Press
Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market
BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads not guilty to having PCP, marijuana in system, elevated BAC during car crash that seriously injured two children, ages 6, 3
BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he was over the legal drinking limit and had PCP and marijuana in his system when he caused a Christmas Day crash that seriously injured two young children in 2020. Jorge Borrero, 28, appeared before a judge...
Bristol Press
Southington Community YMCA announces winners of Apple Harvest Festival Road Race
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA has announced the winners of this past weekend’s Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. The YMCA’S 43rd Apple Harvest Festival Road Races were an “overwhelming success” according to race director John Myers. “We are very appreciative of the infrastructure of...
Bristol Press
Meriden man who ditched stolen car in Bristol then violated subsequent probation avoids further prison time
BRISTOL - A Meriden man convicted of larceny after ditching a stolen Jeep in Bristol has avoided further prison time after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew Coan-Graves, 28, was continued on probation during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The 28-year-old in May admitted to...
Bristol Press
Bristol police hosting trunk-or-treat event to bond with community members
BRISTOL – Local police on Friday will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event that they hope will help build trust between Bristol officers and the community. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, located at 43 School St. Families are encouraged to bring their children, with or without a costume, to check out Bristol police cruisers, the department’s evidence truck and its SWAT vehicle.
Bristol Press
Halloween in the Village returns, first time since pandemic
SOUTHINGTON – The Village of Plantsville Association and local Parks and Recreation Department are bringing back Halloween in the Village for the first time since the pandemic. Halloween in the Village is set to return to the center Plantsville Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The streets will...
Bristol Press
Plainville has daunting task against RHAM
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Blue Devils find themselves in the basement of the CCC Tier 3 after Week 4 and will have their hands full once again when they welcome the RHAM Raptors into town on Friday, adding another high-profile opponent for the Blue Devils. In the previous games...
Bristol Press
Police believe man's shooting death in Bristol could have been drug related, court documents say
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant connected to a city man whose family member was killed in a shooting in August on Jefferson Avenue suggests police have at least explored the possibility that the killing was drug related. The six-page warrant for Wairon Nunez, 28, of 99 Jefferson Ave., indicates...
Bristol Press
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
Bristol Press
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
Bristol Press
St. Demetrios' Taste of Greece Festival returns this weekend
BRISTOL – In a return of its fall fundraiser, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church will be holding its annual Taste of Greece Festival this weekend. “Originally we had only the Zorba Festival and later on we said it would be nice to (celebrate) again in the fall with a second mini-festival,” said Olga Bookas, parish council president of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. “This one starts Friday at 4 p.m. and ends Sunday at 6 p.m.”
Bristol Press
CCSU welcomes Ivy League's Brown for Homecoming tilt
To write that Central Connecticut State has been limping this season is, well, accurate. The Blue Devils aren’t just winless, they have been outscored 196 to 58 in five games, allowing 39.2 ppg while only scoring just under 12. But there is a sliver of silver lining – the...
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools release first annual report
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Schools has released its first annual report which highlights various district achievements, facts and more for area families and residents. "Annual reports are common in higher education and private K-12 education; however, they are less common throughout public K-12 education,” said Brian Burke, Bristol Public Schools executive director of BPS Communications, Community Partnerships, and Strategic Planning.
