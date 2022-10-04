ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Irene (Belanger) Bilodeau

Irene (Belanger) Bilodeau, 84, of Bristol, died on Thursday, (Oct. 6, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Irene was born on May 20, 1938 in Waterbury, and was the daughter of the late Lionel and Aldea (Diamond) Belanger. She was a lifelong Bristol resident graduating from St. Anthony High School. In her...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

William Joseph Miller Jr.

William Joseph Miller, Jr., “Bill”, 81, of Fredericksburg, VA, beloved husband of Kathleen (Raymond) Miller, died on Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022) in Virginia. Bill was born on March 27, 1941 in Waterbury, and was a son of the late William J. Miller, Sr., and Helen (Gangloff) Miller. He...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Checking out some Bristol residents

Every once in a while I like to include someone or a couple who are true citizens of Bristol, the type of folks you’d want to know or live next to. So, here’s a photo of Al and Jane Goodwin, sitting at a table at home with some goodies to choose from.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Obituaries
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
Bristol Press

Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market

BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
PLAINVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
Bristol Press

Bristol police hosting trunk-or-treat event to bond with community members

BRISTOL – Local police on Friday will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event that they hope will help build trust between Bristol officers and the community. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, located at 43 School St. Families are encouraged to bring their children, with or without a costume, to check out Bristol police cruisers, the department’s evidence truck and its SWAT vehicle.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Halloween in the Village returns, first time since pandemic

SOUTHINGTON – The Village of Plantsville Association and local Parks and Recreation Department are bringing back Halloween in the Village for the first time since the pandemic. Halloween in the Village is set to return to the center Plantsville Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The streets will...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Bristol Press

Plainville has daunting task against RHAM

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Blue Devils find themselves in the basement of the CCC Tier 3 after Week 4 and will have their hands full once again when they welcome the RHAM Raptors into town on Friday, adding another high-profile opponent for the Blue Devils. In the previous games...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent

PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

St. Demetrios' Taste of Greece Festival returns this weekend

BRISTOL – In a return of its fall fundraiser, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church will be holding its annual Taste of Greece Festival this weekend. “Originally we had only the Zorba Festival and later on we said it would be nice to (celebrate) again in the fall with a second mini-festival,” said Olga Bookas, parish council president of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. “This one starts Friday at 4 p.m. and ends Sunday at 6 p.m.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

CCSU welcomes Ivy League's Brown for Homecoming tilt

To write that Central Connecticut State has been limping this season is, well, accurate. The Blue Devils aren’t just winless, they have been outscored 196 to 58 in five games, allowing 39.2 ppg while only scoring just under 12. But there is a sliver of silver lining – the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Schools release first annual report

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Schools has released its first annual report which highlights various district achievements, facts and more for area families and residents. "Annual reports are common in higher education and private K-12 education; however, they are less common throughout public K-12 education,” said Brian Burke, Bristol Public Schools executive director of BPS Communications, Community Partnerships, and Strategic Planning.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy