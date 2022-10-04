BRISTOL – Local police on Friday will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event that they hope will help build trust between Bristol officers and the community. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, located at 43 School St. Families are encouraged to bring their children, with or without a costume, to check out Bristol police cruisers, the department’s evidence truck and its SWAT vehicle.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO