Washington, DC

CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
NBA

Wizards launch Arabic social media channels

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards continue to grow their international presence by introducing the franchise’s first-ever Arabic-language social media channels. @WizardsArabic can be found on both Twitter and Instagram. The Wizards’ Arabic-language social media channels will provide comprehensive coverage of the team throughout the season, including game...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Council of the District of Columbia declares October 11 as "Bradley Beal Day"

Beal will be honored following the team's open practice. The Council of the District of Columbia will officially declare October 11, 2022, “Bradley Beal Day.” Beal will be celebrated with a resolution introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto following the conclusion of the team’s Open Practice on October 11 at Capital One Arena beginning at 6:00 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

SWARM EXTEND LEASE WITH GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX, ANNOUNCE NAMING RIGHTS DEAL WITH NOVANT HEALTH

Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Greensboro Swarm, announced today that the organization’s NBA G League affiliate has extended its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and entered into a naming rights partnership with Novant Health for what will now be known as the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
GREENSBORO, NC
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBA

Thunder Selects 26 Black Students for 2022-23 Thunder Fellows Class

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 6, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has selected 26 Black high school students in Tulsa for its 2022-23 Thunder Fellows after-school program. Class members are: Mya-Nicole Anduze, Tanner Frank, Journee Green, Maya Woods and Mia Woods, seniors at Booker T. Washington; Sanaia Adkism and Gabriella Ross, juniors at Edison Prep; Tauveaz Briggs, Josiah Laird and Jason Sims, sophomores at Crossover Prep; Terrone Harris and Trinity Tottress, sophomores at KIPP University Prep; Jordan Coleman, senior at Victory Christian School; Jayden Brown and Sean Brown, sophomores and Jaylen Brown, junior at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences; Mia Adams, sophomore and Kayveonna Jackson and Kaelin Johnson, seniors at Union; Quinton Moore, sophomore at McLain; Ashlae Rice, sophomore and Kei’trayon Williams, junior at Dove Science Acadmey; Amarie Adkins, sophomore at Central; Hannah Connolly, sophomore and Trinity Woods, junior at Augustine Christian Academy; and Meleigha Simpson, sophomore at East Central.
TULSA, OK
WTOP

2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum

Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
WASHINGTON, DC
trazeetravel.com

Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.

Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
WASHINGTON, DC
The 74

Amid Regional Shortages, US Schools Employing 160,000 ‘Underqualified’ Teachers

For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
BALTIMORE, MD

