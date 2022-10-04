Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
NBA
Wizards launch Arabic social media channels
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards continue to grow their international presence by introducing the franchise’s first-ever Arabic-language social media channels. @WizardsArabic can be found on both Twitter and Instagram. The Wizards’ Arabic-language social media channels will provide comprehensive coverage of the team throughout the season, including game...
NBA
Council of the District of Columbia declares October 11 as "Bradley Beal Day"
Beal will be honored following the team's open practice. The Council of the District of Columbia will officially declare October 11, 2022, “Bradley Beal Day.” Beal will be celebrated with a resolution introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto following the conclusion of the team’s Open Practice on October 11 at Capital One Arena beginning at 6:00 p.m.
NBA
SWARM EXTEND LEASE WITH GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX, ANNOUNCE NAMING RIGHTS DEAL WITH NOVANT HEALTH
Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Greensboro Swarm, announced today that the organization’s NBA G League affiliate has extended its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and entered into a naming rights partnership with Novant Health for what will now be known as the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Main Streets across America are up for this key award: Did your town make the cut?
Main Street America has released the 2023 semifinalist cities for the Great American Main Street Award. The towns are scattered across the country — here are four in the running for top honors.
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
howafrica.com
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks - Game-Worn Association Edition Jersey - 2021 NBA Finals
The NBA and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a jersey worn during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, by #22 Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton wore this Association Edition jersey during the Bucks'...
NBA
Thunder Selects 26 Black Students for 2022-23 Thunder Fellows Class
TULSA, Okla., Oct. 6, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has selected 26 Black high school students in Tulsa for its 2022-23 Thunder Fellows after-school program. Class members are: Mya-Nicole Anduze, Tanner Frank, Journee Green, Maya Woods and Mia Woods, seniors at Booker T. Washington; Sanaia Adkism and Gabriella Ross, juniors at Edison Prep; Tauveaz Briggs, Josiah Laird and Jason Sims, sophomores at Crossover Prep; Terrone Harris and Trinity Tottress, sophomores at KIPP University Prep; Jordan Coleman, senior at Victory Christian School; Jayden Brown and Sean Brown, sophomores and Jaylen Brown, junior at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences; Mia Adams, sophomore and Kayveonna Jackson and Kaelin Johnson, seniors at Union; Quinton Moore, sophomore at McLain; Ashlae Rice, sophomore and Kei’trayon Williams, junior at Dove Science Acadmey; Amarie Adkins, sophomore at Central; Hannah Connolly, sophomore and Trinity Woods, junior at Augustine Christian Academy; and Meleigha Simpson, sophomore at East Central.
WTOP
2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum
Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amid Regional Shortages, US Schools Employing 160,000 ‘Underqualified’ Teachers
For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
Comments / 0