ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 2

Jerry Dryden
3d ago

The demorats getting what they set out to do destroy this country

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Midwestern States#Supply And Demand#Western States#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TheStreet

These Are the Cheapest States to Buy A House

While the primary principle of making money through real estate is always location, shopping for a primary home is a lot easier if one lives in certain states and cities. Even putting aside differences in salaries between certain popular coastal cities and the rest of the country, many pockets of the country have home prices that are fairly proportional to what an average earner would need to shell out to afford a standard home.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy