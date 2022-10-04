Read full article on original website
'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Suits Up for Duty in First Look at CBS' Firefighter Drama (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is suiting up for duty in CBS' new fall drama, Fire Country. Inspired by Thieriot's real-life experiences growing up in Northern California, the series -- co-created by the SEAL Team star -- follows Bode Donovan (Thieriot), a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish wildfires across the region. When Bode is assigned to the program in his hometown, where he was once the golden All-American son, the skeletons in his closet come back to haunt him as he looks to redeem himself with Cal Fire.
Watch Chris Hemsworth Push His Body to the Brink in 'Limitless' Trailer
Chris Hemsworth is is taking on some of the hardest challenges in the National Geographic's new docuseries, Limitless. And fans can see their first look at the star's excruciating and pulse-pounding experiences as he pushes his body to it's ultimate limits. "Now I may be in pretty decent shape. Sure,...
Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans
Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement
Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 65
Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 65. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
'A Friend of the Family' Cast on Retelling the Broberg Family's 'Terrifying' Abduction Story (Exclusive)
Now streaming on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is the star-studded true-crime saga depicting the unbelievably real story about what happened to the Brobergs when the neighbor of their dreams turned out to be a living nightmare and drove their family apart. “It’s truly something else,” says Mckenna Grace,...
Jada Pinkett Smith to Detail 'Difficult But Riveting Journey' in Upcoming Memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith is taking her turn at the writers' table. On Thursday, it was announced that the Red Table Talk host is publishing her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023. According to a press release, the memoir...
'BiP's Jill Explains Her Pre-Paradise Relationship With Romeo and Her 'Unexpected' Connection With Jacob
Jill is revealing the full extent of her history with Romeo. ET spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star on Thursday, and she broke down when she met Romeo, the status of their relationship before they hit the beach, and what ultimately led to their downfall. "So Kira and I...
Kaitlyn Dever on Co-Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts: ‘They Love Making Each Other Laugh’ (Exclusive)
A famous friendship for the ages! Kaitlyn Dever is opening up about what it was like sharing the screen with a pair of iconic Hollywood besties, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in Ticket to Paradise. Dever, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline...
Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break
The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year. The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date....
'The Masked Singer': TV Night Brings Tears, Nostalgic Joy and a Double Unmasking! (Recap)
Big excitement while celebrating the small screen. Wednesday's new episode of The Masked Singer was TV Night, and everything from the set decoration to the wardrobes to the editing and even song choices, was a celebration of all things TV. Robin Thicke opened the show with a performance of the...
5 Shows to Watch on Netflix Like ‘The Empress’
From 'The Bonfire of Destiny' to 'Bridgerton,' here are the best shows to stream on Netflix if you loved 'The Empress.'
Tori Spelling on Recent Reunion With Mom Candy and Brother Randy: 'Life's Too Short' (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling, her mother, Candy and brother, Randy all had a special night out. Last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a picture from their family dinner. Now, Spelling is elaborating on the caption, which some people thought was their first time together in 20 years. “A lot of...
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits Living in 'Delusional World' Where He Wishes Christine Wouldn't Leave (Exclusive)
It was quite the perfect day when the Brown family celebrated Ysabel's graduation and birthday. The entire brood laughed, mingled and enjoyed each other's company as they indulged on cake, gluten-free quiche and basked in the splendid Arizona weather, which all the more begged the question -- why would Christine Brown choose to leave all of this behind?
Nick Cannon Naps With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Photo
Nick Cannon is getting some much-needed rest with his baby girl by his side. In a new Instagram post Wednesday, Cannon shared a black-and-white shot of him and his newborn daughter, Onyx, taking a nap. In the sweet pic, Onyx is curled up on dad's chest, while Cannon, wearing a...
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West's Controversial Show
Kendall Jenner is not here for Kanye "Ye" West's latest controversial line. The 26-year-old supermodel, who was previously Ye's sister-in-law, subtly showed her support for pal Jaden Smith on Twitter, liking three of his tweets about his decision to leave Ye's Paris Fashion Week show early. "I Had To Dip...
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
Lisa Ling Shares Support for 'Bright' Meghan Markle After Podcast Appearance
Journalist Lisa Ling is praising Meghan Markle after appearing on her Archetypes podcast. In a post shared to Instagram Wednesday, Ling, who is the latest guest on Markle's show, posted a photo of her and her daughter, Jett, 9, alongside the Duchess of Sussex. Ling not only praised the podcast, but Markle as a conversationalist, calling her "bright" and "compelling."
Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu and Glenn Howerton as the Rest of Scooby Gang
The gang's all here! Mindy Kaling's upcoming adult animated series for HBO Max, Velma, has just cast a few more members of Mystery Inc. During a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Kaling, who is lending her voice to the titular role, revealed that Sam Richardson has been cast as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred.
