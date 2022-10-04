ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Suits Up for Duty in First Look at CBS' Firefighter Drama (Exclusive)

Max Thieriot is suiting up for duty in CBS' new fall drama, Fire Country. Inspired by Thieriot's real-life experiences growing up in Northern California, the series -- co-created by the SEAL Team star -- follows Bode Donovan (Thieriot), a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish wildfires across the region. When Bode is assigned to the program in his hometown, where he was once the golden All-American son, the skeletons in his closet come back to haunt him as he looks to redeem himself with Cal Fire.
Watch Chris Hemsworth Push His Body to the Brink in 'Limitless' Trailer

Chris Hemsworth is is taking on some of the hardest challenges in the National Geographic's new docuseries, Limitless. And fans can see their first look at the star's excruciating and pulse-pounding experiences as he pushes his body to it's ultimate limits. "Now I may be in pretty decent shape. Sure,...
Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans

Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement

Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 65

Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 65. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits Living in 'Delusional World' Where He Wishes Christine Wouldn't Leave (Exclusive)

It was quite the perfect day when the Brown family celebrated Ysabel's graduation and birthday. The entire brood laughed, mingled and enjoyed each other's company as they indulged on cake, gluten-free quiche and basked in the splendid Arizona weather, which all the more begged the question -- why would Christine Brown choose to leave all of this behind?
Nick Cannon Naps With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Photo

Nick Cannon is getting some much-needed rest with his baby girl by his side. In a new Instagram post Wednesday, Cannon shared a black-and-white shot of him and his newborn daughter, Onyx, taking a nap. In the sweet pic, Onyx is curled up on dad's chest, while Cannon, wearing a...
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close

Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
Lisa Ling Shares Support for 'Bright' Meghan Markle After Podcast Appearance

Journalist Lisa Ling is praising Meghan Markle after appearing on her Archetypes podcast. In a post shared to Instagram Wednesday, Ling, who is the latest guest on Markle's show, posted a photo of her and her daughter, Jett, 9, alongside the Duchess of Sussex. Ling not only praised the podcast, but Markle as a conversationalist, calling her "bright" and "compelling."
Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu and Glenn Howerton as the Rest of Scooby Gang

The gang's all here! Mindy Kaling's upcoming adult animated series for HBO Max, Velma, has just cast a few more members of Mystery Inc. During a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Kaling, who is lending her voice to the titular role, revealed that Sam Richardson has been cast as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred.
