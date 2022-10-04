Daily Brief: Hackers Release Stolen LAUSD Data; Jaywalking Legal in California

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New California Law Sealing Criminal Records The new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will allow the criminal records of certain past offenders to be permanently sealed by the state. The eligible former inmates must have completed their sentence and maintained a clean record for four years. The new law will take effect Jul. 1, 2023 and will exclude sex offenders and those convicted of more serious or violent crimes. “The very idea of America is that we have a second act,” said Ambrioso Rodriguez a criminal defense attorney. [ NBC ]

» L.A. Restricts Water Flow To Wasteful Celebrity Mansions With the too-green lawns and wasteful water features of certain Beverly Hills and Palisades celebrity mansions, one might not think that L.A. is experiencing a drought at all. Now local authorities are bringing some chronic water wasters back down to reality by installing a tiny metal disc known as a “flow restrictor” into their pipes. Restrictors have already been placed in homes owned by multiple celebrities, including the comedian Kevin Hart, rapper The Game, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. And there are plenty more celebrities on the flow restrictor’s hit list. [ Gaurdian ]

» Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Activist, Dies At 75 Sacheen Littlefeather died peacefully in her home in Marin County on Sunday. Just six weeks ago, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally apologized to Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars as she declined Marlon Brando’s Best Actor award. “Never thought I’d live to see the day,” she had said of the much belated apology. [ USA Today ]

» Metro Rides Are Free Wednesday For California Clean Air Day Wednesday will be the fifth annual California Clean Air Day, an effort by the Coalition for Clean Air to encourage people to improve community health by using public transit. “The best way for residents of Los Angeles County to reduce toxic tailpipe emissions in the air is to leave the car at home and ride Metro,” said Ara Najarian, board chair of Metro. In addition to riding buses and trains free of charge, people can also access Metro’s Bike Share program through free 1-Ride fares. [ Fox11 ]

» 3 California Taco Restaurants Named Best In Country In honor of National Taco Day—which is today—Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. And Southern California restaurants have claimed all three podium finishes:

1. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria—San Diego

2. Taco Nazo—Bellflower (Los Angeles)

3. Taqueria Mi Ranchito—Sylmar (Los Angeles)[ KTLA ]

The Kawaller Report: Bollywood Bridgerton Edition Local reporter and intercultural savant Ben Kawaller was recently invited by Mandeep Pabla, founder of Radio5 Events, to Bollywood Bridgerton, a themed dance party at downtown Los Angeles’s Globe Theater. With sounds by DJ Rasha, the party drew an international crowd of… mostly young people from India. There, Kawaller spoke with several recent transplants from India about American culture, finding love, and the Brits. [ FULL STORY ]

