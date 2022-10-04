ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to wake up: Tory members spotted dozing as Health Secretary Therese Coffey takes to the stage for conference speech as she promises new action to tackle a backlog in dental care

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Tory members took a break from the political fireworks at their party conference by dozing through Health Secretary Therese Coffey's speech this afternoon.

A number of attendees for Ms Coffey's address were spotted taking a nap as she promised fresh action to tackle backlogs in NHS and dental care.

In one awkward moment - as the Health Secretary spoke about her plans to rollout community diagnostic centres - at least four people were caught on camera with their eyes closed.

Ms Coffey's address to the Tory conference in Birmingham, which she delivered in the venue's main hall, came amid chaotic infighting between MPs over tax rates and benefits cuts.

Tory rebels had earlier been accused by one Cabinet minister of staging a 'coup' against Liz Truss by forcing the new Prime Minister into the U-turn on her plans to abolish the 45p tax rate.

Meanwhile, a growing number of MPs and ministers were threatening a fresh revolt after Ms Truss left open the option of not uprating benefits in line with inflation.

A number of attendees for Therese Coffey's address were spotted taking a nap as the Health Secretary promised fresh action to tackle backlogs in NHS and dental care
In one awkward moment - as the Health Secretary spoke about her plans to rollout community diagnostic centres - at least four people were caught on camera with their eyes closed
Ms Coffey's address to the Tory conference in Birmingham, which she delivered in the venue's main hall, came amid chaotic infighting between MPs
Ms Coffey, who is also deputy PM, stuck closely to her health brief during her address to Tory members and did not address the seeming collapse in Conservative unity
But Ms Coffey, who is also deputy PM, stuck closely to her health brief during her address to Tory members and did not address the seeming collapse in Conservative unity.

She reiterated her ABCD plan for the NHS – addressing issues with ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists.

Ms Coffey promised both herself and her ministerial team at the Department of Health and Social Care would 'focus on the issues that affect patients most, to deliver their priorities and be their champion'.

She reiterated her ABCD plan for the NHS – addressing issues with ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists
Deputy PM and Health Secretary Therese Coffey is pictured during the conference with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (centre)

She also revealed that measures to tackle a backlog in dental care would be laid before Parliament next week.

The Health Secretary outlined an aim to create 'oases of oral care rather than dental deserts' with regulatory reforms.

'It is frankly bonkers that we have restrictions on the recognition of doctors, dentists and nurses within the UK itself,' she said.

'That is why I am laying regulations next week which will allow the General Dental Council to get on with accrediting dentists to work right across our United Kingdom, so we can have oases of oral care, rather than dental deserts.'

Speaking in Birmingham today Ms Braverman launched an astonishing attack on the PM herself and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. She said she backed the original decision to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax for Britons earning more than £150,000, adding: 'I'm disappointed about the subsequent reversal but, I accept their reasons and it doesn't affect my support for the prime minister.'
The Prime Minister's critics, including Michael Gove (pictured today), seized on the climbdown over the 45p rate and immediately started targeting other parts of her agenda
Suella Braverman insisted today that she would tackle the migrant crisis 'no ifs, no buts'
Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were all smiles despite the upheaval around them - during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham
Former home secretary Priti Patel warned the Tories today against toppling Liz Truss and to avoid another 'divisive' leadership election
Ms Braverman said: 'We have got to stop the boats crossing the Channel. This has gone on for far too long'
Liz Truss denied that her first month as Prime Minister has been a disaster in an interview with the BBC today
Attendees were spotted sleeping as the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham took place today 
The conservatives appeared to take a break from the political fireworks at their party conference by dozing off instead 
A delegate was also pictured with their eyes closed during Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan's address
This year's conference has been looking at 'Getting Britain Moving' with more jobs and higher salaries
Delegates are arriving at the conference as the party lags 33 points behind Labour in the opinion polls
Today the hall heard from Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey and Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan

