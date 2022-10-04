ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eater

Avalon Bakery Opens New Cafe Inside Rivertown Market

Avalon Bakery continues to expand its footprint in southeast Michigan with the opening of an Avalon Cafe location inside the Rivertown Market on East Jefferson. The new location opened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the space formerly occupied by Great Lakes Coffee. Shoppers can expect a variety of coffee and...
DETROIT, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options

Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

11 Oakland County Cider Mills to Visit this Fall

Have your best fall ever with a trip to your favorite cider mill or apple orchard. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect donut, the juiciest apple, or the roundest pumpkin, you can’t go wrong when you choose from any of these cider mills throughout Oakland County in the metro Detroit area.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Check Out This Lavish, Abandoned Gothic Revival Church in Detroit

This incredible church is the Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church, closed since the mid-2000s. The church was organized by Dec. 10 1907 and was admitted by the Presbytery on March 17, 1908. The church's first minister was Sherman L. Divine, installed on Nov. 5, 1908. Thanks to Reverend Divine's grand plan of an incredible sanctuary, the cost was approximately $100,000, around 2.5 million dollars today.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 9 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – As the temperature cools down this weekend, it’s the perfect time to enjoy fall activities around town. Novi Home Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Saturday: It’s that time of year again to start getting ready for winter home improvements. Find everything you need under one roof at the Novi Home Show with hundreds of exhibitors to choose from including builders, remodelers, landscapers, and even lifestyle products like hot tubs. Meet with trusted local businesses and get inspired to start your new home project. The Show is open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 and free for children 12 and under. More info here.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida

FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund

The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating

ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92

Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI

