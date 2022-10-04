Read full article on original website
Eater
Avalon Bakery Opens New Cafe Inside Rivertown Market
Avalon Bakery continues to expand its footprint in southeast Michigan with the opening of an Avalon Cafe location inside the Rivertown Market on East Jefferson. The new location opened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the space formerly occupied by Great Lakes Coffee. Shoppers can expect a variety of coffee and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This ATM-style machine in Southfield will spit out hot pizza in just 3 minutes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The pizza future has arrived -- that is, if you want pizza from a machine. ZaBot, an ATM-style pizza machine, has set up shop in Southfield, serving up hot pizza 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The ZaBot Pizza Machine...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Poll: Does Polish Village or Polonia in Hamtramck have better pierogis?
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – One of the staples of Polish cuisine is the pierogi. Like a savory empanada, pierogis are stuffed with meats and potatoes, making them a perfect, hearty meal during the colder months. The city of Hamtramck had a huge polish population in the 20th century, and with...
Love Entertaining & Sports? This $8.9M Michigan Home Has it All Including a Pickleball Court
Some homes are just made for a good time, and this is one of those homes. This $8.9 million estate screams entertaining with multiple kitchens, indoor sports courts, outdoor resort-style lounging, and enough indoor space to throw one heck of a party or two. Located in Franklin, Michigan on Scenic...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get an authentic taste of Mexico at this restaurant that started at home
Be it tasty tacos, or some traditional birria, Jose de Jesus Lopez knows how to keep people coming back to Taqueria Mi Pueblo. “Mi pueblo means ‘my town,’” explains Lopez. “Instead of putting Jalisco, where my state is, I said well, it’s for everybody, my town.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Affordable housing demolition leaves Grosse Pointe Park residents concerned about neighborhood’s future
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – Some residents in Grosse Pointe Park are voicing concerns about the future of their neighborhood as four affordable housing buildings were demolished within a week. Last week, two homes on Wayburn Street and the two homes behind them on Maryland Street were demolished by...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options
Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
visitdetroit.com
11 Oakland County Cider Mills to Visit this Fall
Have your best fall ever with a trip to your favorite cider mill or apple orchard. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect donut, the juiciest apple, or the roundest pumpkin, you can’t go wrong when you choose from any of these cider mills throughout Oakland County in the metro Detroit area.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Check Out This Lavish, Abandoned Gothic Revival Church in Detroit
This incredible church is the Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church, closed since the mid-2000s. The church was organized by Dec. 10 1907 and was admitted by the Presbytery on March 17, 1908. The church's first minister was Sherman L. Divine, installed on Nov. 5, 1908. Thanks to Reverend Divine's grand plan of an incredible sanctuary, the cost was approximately $100,000, around 2.5 million dollars today.
Eater
Antonio’s Coney Island Offers a Central American Twist on the Classic Michigan Diner
Antonio’s Coney Island occupies a small space in an Ypsilanti shopping plaza and serves up a great version of the iconic Detroit hot dog topped with chili, onions, and yellow mustard. Just not a lot them, maybe one or two a day. That’s because the main attractions include pupusas...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 9 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As the temperature cools down this weekend, it’s the perfect time to enjoy fall activities around town. Novi Home Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Saturday: It’s that time of year again to start getting ready for winter home improvements. Find everything you need under one roof at the Novi Home Show with hundreds of exhibitors to choose from including builders, remodelers, landscapers, and even lifestyle products like hot tubs. Meet with trusted local businesses and get inspired to start your new home project. The Show is open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 and free for children 12 and under. More info here.
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida
FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating
ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
candgnews.com
Construction on roundabout in Royal Oak, Beverly Hills slated to start spring 2023
ROYAL OAK — An intersection at the border of Royal Oak and Beverly Hills will be turned into a roundabout next year. The intersection at Normandy and Greenfield roads will become a roundabout, with construction scheduled to begin in April. The project will be done in conjunction with Beverly Hills and the Road Commission for Oakland County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92
Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks
Thirty African American builders will be honored for their contributions to creating the many historic icons and landmarks of Detroit. The post Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
