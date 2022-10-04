ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

WKTV

Pet Food giveaway

UTICA, N.Y. – The Pet Food Outreach will be passing out canned cat food as well as canned and dry dog food on Oct. 7. The drive-thru will be located at the Parkway Rec Center, Upper Lot at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica. You can receive your pet food while staying right in your car from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local: AmeriCU Credit Union Commits $150,000 to ICAN’s New Family Resource Center and Children’s Museum

AmeriCU Credit Union has committed $150,000 to ICAN’s Family Resource Center, which will also house a new, state-of-the-art Children’s Museum. AmeriCU has been a longtime supporter of both ICAN and the Children’s Museum from sponsoring a room in our new Herkimer Hub, running a “Pack the Backpack” Drive for our clients to hosting a Community Day for our residents at Evelyn’s House and sponsoring numerous educational events at the museum over the years.
UTICA, NY
City
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Society
cnycentral.com

'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
CANASTOTA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon

The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company

UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY

OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
OSWEGO, NY
mylittlefalls.com

New event venue in Little Falls taking reservations for 2023

Work continues on The Pavilion at Paradise Gardens, Gatherings & Gifts in expectation of all of the events that will be booked for 2023. A new event venue is poised to open in 2023 at Paradise Gardens, Gatherings & Gifts at 475 Dise Road in Little Falls. If you haven’t had a chance to go by there, then you missed our previous article about them, but this is one cool place, and they’re expanding.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WUTR Eyewitness News

Town of Deerfield passes solar law

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, October 3rd, the Town of Deerfield passed its Solar Law. The Local Law, which was the result of three public hearings, will prevent future Solar Development Projects from coming to Deerfield, but it has no impact on the Boralex or Clearpath projects, however, Boralex says they will take the law into account when planning […]
DEERFIELD, NY
WKTV

New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
SCHUYLER, NY
watervilletimes.com

Lake Moraine Ban Possible

The Town of Madison Board is weighing whether to ban new construction near Lake Moraine for a year. At their August meeting, Board members discussed a letter received from the Lake Moraine Board of Directors. The letter said there is concern over short-term rentals which compromise the quality of life and present a safety hazard by those unfamiliar with the roads.
MADISON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022

Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga Community College to provide training pipeline for Micron jobs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When international technology company Micron announced its plans to build a computer chip manufacturing plant at Onondaga County’s White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay Tuesday morning, Buffy Quinn, the Assistant Dean of Natural and Applied Sciences at Onondaga Community College got emotional.  “This is life-changing, it’s regional-changing,” Quinn said. […]
CLAY, NY

