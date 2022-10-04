Read full article on original website
UTICA, N.Y. – The Pet Food Outreach will be passing out canned cat food as well as canned and dry dog food on Oct. 7. The drive-thru will be located at the Parkway Rec Center, Upper Lot at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica. You can receive your pet food while staying right in your car from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company
UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
Madison Co. Bar Association accepts resignation of Bradley Moses
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Madison County Bar Association accepted the resignation of Bradley Moses on Monday, October 3. Moses was President of the association and it was a unanimous vote of those who were in attendance to accept his resignation. Furthermore, after discussions and motions, members of the association voted by a […]
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY
OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
Town of Deerfield passes solar law
TOWN OF DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, October 3rd, the Town of Deerfield passed its Solar Law. The Local Law, which was the result of three public hearings, will prevent future Solar Development Projects from coming to Deerfield, but it has no impact on the Boralex or Clearpath projects, however, Boralex says they will take the law into account when planning […]
New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
Lake Moraine Ban Possible
The Town of Madison Board is weighing whether to ban new construction near Lake Moraine for a year. At their August meeting, Board members discussed a letter received from the Lake Moraine Board of Directors. The letter said there is concern over short-term rentals which compromise the quality of life and present a safety hazard by those unfamiliar with the roads.
Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022
Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
Onondaga Community College to provide training pipeline for Micron jobs
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When international technology company Micron announced its plans to build a computer chip manufacturing plant at Onondaga County’s White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay Tuesday morning, Buffy Quinn, the Assistant Dean of Natural and Applied Sciences at Onondaga Community College got emotional. “This is life-changing, it’s regional-changing,” Quinn said. […]
