The “father” of the iPod, in favor of the single USB-C port
After a slow but sure legal process, last Tuesday the regulation that establishes USB-C as the only charger in the European Union was finally approved. A movement that, in reality, will not mean any change for the vast majority of manufacturers from the affected sectors, with one notorious and more than remarkable exception, Apple. And it is that the company has resisted, like a cat belly up, to this regulatory change.
Pixel 7: the Google smartphone with Pixel Buds Pro is €549 for Sosh customers
Notice to Sosh customers benefiting from a mobile plan! For a limited time, it is possible to have the Google Pixel 7 with the Pixel Buds Pro headphones for exactly 549 euros. Just like the Xiaomi 12T (with the Redmi Pad offered), Sosh customers can benefit from a very advantageous pre-order offer on the purchase of the brand new Google Pixel 7.
Comparison iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13
Something that you have to take into account when talking about the design is the material from which both devices are made. It’s about a aerospace grade aluminum, which offers a really attractive shine. Now, our recommendation is to use the device with a cover, since it is a material that with use will surely present wear in the form of scratches or marks, as well as being quite fragile to falls and bumps.
Apple gives you unlimited storage for photos and you don’t know it
One of the biggest concerns that users of an iPhone have is storage, and that for several generations Apple already manufactures its iPhone with 128 GB as the lowest storage. Well, in this post we want to tell you how the Cupertino company is giving you the chance to save all your photos in the cloud for free, and you don’t know it. Read on to find out how to do it.
Why does everyone want to install Kodi?
Summer ends, routine begins. And it doesn’t fail. With the precision of a Swiss watch, the Google searches for ‘Kodi’ skyrocket. You only have to take a look at Google Trends to appreciate that this is a fact that is constantly repeated at this time. Why? What does Kodi have to be so special? Well, let’s clear up some doubts.
Europe is wrong, using the same charger for laptops and mobiles is a bad idea
One of the problems facing pollution is the amount of electronic waste and one of them in particular is from power supplies. That is why the European Union has already made it mandatory that from a certain date all mobile phones that come out in the old continent must use the same type of charger. Well, it seems that we will also see a universal charger for laptops.
Google Pixel Watch pre-order: where to buy the connected watch at the best price?
On the occasion of Made by Google, the American giant announced the release of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as that of its very first connected watch, the Google Pixel Watch. While it will be officially available in stores on October 13, you can pre-order it now. Find out where to buy the Pixel Watch at the best price.
Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution
When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
Computer or console, what is really more expensive?
It is no secret that consoles have always cost less in apparent price than computers, however, that is partly a myth that has been perpetuated over time, especially today. That is why we are going to explain to you the reason why a PC is not more expensive than a video game system and why you should opt for the first. Why isn’t a computer more expensive than a console?
HyperX ProCast XLR, a professional microphone for streamers and influencers
HyperX ProCast XLR is the new microphone created by the brand of consumer-oriented products gaming and the spots of HP. This peripheral aims to deliver a professional experience by using a gold-plated large-diaphragm condenser. Delving into the details, the HyperX ProCast is a professional-grade condenser microphone with an XLR1 connection,...
Almost half of customers do not enter premises with less than four stars on Google
The Google Maps reviews they have more value than the recommendations that acquaintances, friends or relatives can give us about a business, according to data from the ‘Local Consumer Review Survey 2022’ report by the consulting firm specialized in digital marketing, Brightlocal. This same report also reveals that in 2021, 40% of potential customers no longer considered going to a business with a rating of less than four stars. In addition, and according to the same study, while in 2020 36% of the population was open to going to establishments with a score equal to or less than 3.5 stars, last year this percentage was only 22%.
5 alternative office suites for Android
The office suites have been, at least until the explosion of the Internet through the World Wide Web, the most essential set of applications that most end users had on their computers, something that is evident in the fact that the couple they formed and they continue to form Windows and Microsoft Office was for many years the flagship of the Redmond giant, which in the last decade has diversified its business model to focus more on services.
save and pay only when you need it
The aforementioned modality that Amazon offers us is a subscription that we can take advantage of and that provides us with a good amount of benefits. Starting with free shipping on a good number of its available products. In addition, we can also have electronic books at no cost, a cloud storage service for photos, or a platform streaming videos, among other things. But of course, as you can imagine, this subscription that we are talking about brings with it a cost.
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
4 programs that avoid it
It is more than likely that our PC drives are full of all kinds of own files. Obviously this is something that extends both to our personal use and to the more professional work. Here we refer to text documents, spreadsheets, all kinds of photos, videos, etc. Over the months and years we accumulate these files on the different drives of our computer. But the first thing we should know before anything else is that this personal information can disappear at any time.
Big drop in price on the Galaxy Watch5 with a JBL speaker offered at Darty
Take advantage now at Darty of the Galaxy Watch5 with a JBL Bluetooth speaker for less than 300€! We explain everything about the offer below. Today at Darty, you can get a connected watch and a Bluetooth speaker at a mini price! The brand offers you a reduction of -40€ on a pack containing a Galaxy Watch5 and a black JBL Go 3 speaker. Without breaking the bank, you benefit from two exceptional brands!
Why the country of your VPN is essential for your security
When you connect to a VPN what you really do is that your information passes through a intermediary server. That is what modifies the real location and allows you to bypass geo-blocking. In addition, it serves to encrypt the connection, since everything goes through that server, and you do not run the risk of personal data being leaked when browsing.
What maximum speed can I have for Wi-Fi with my operator
Having a good internet speed is a very important factor. In addition, today it is convenient that the wireless speed is as good as if we connect by cable, since we use more and more compatible devices. In this article we are going to talk about what is the maximum speed you can have Wi-Fi even if you hire the most. We will also talk about what limitations you might have and why you will not always get what you hire.
The EU analyzes the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft
We were still running out of stock of nougat and shortbread from last Christmas, when Microsoft left us speechless by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard and King, an operation valued at almost 70,000 million dollars Of course, from the first moment we were very clear that it would have to go through a particularly large round of microscopes, both by the industry itself and by the regulators. A lot of red traffic lights, some of which have already changed color, as is the case with the current shareholders, but others still do not allow passage.
