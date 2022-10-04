ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pes5Y_0iLldSr600

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday.

Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her recent interaction with a Publix bakery employee in the hopes that small acts of kindness can be embraced and promoted after the near-Category 5 Hurricane Ian left a fearsome swath of destruction across the Sunshine State last week.

According to WTSP, Rollins asked Natasha, an employee of the Sky Walk Publix, on Friday if the bakery had any cakes after the storm passed, so she could help her daughter, Anna, celebrate in style. Unfortunately, the store’s inability to receive shipments and supplies as the hurricane hammered the area meant the bakery staff sent the mother away empty-handed.

A few minutes later, however, Natasha tapped Rollins on the shoulder while she finished her shopping and told her that they had located a cake in a freezer.

After a brief conversation about Anna’s preferences, Natasha went to work, presenting Anna with a princess-themed buttercream vanilla cake, complete with an icing wand and tiara, WTSP reported.

“You can’t teach little kids how to react,” Rollins told the TV station, adding, “(Anna) authentically was so excited and Natasha opened that cake up, and she got this little happy tap with her feet.”

“Talk about an above and beyond moment. Natasha went out of her way to make sure Anna had the perfect day even in the middle of rebuilding our decimated community,” Rollins wrote.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lost wedding ring found in brush pile after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
The Daily South

Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian

Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
FORT MYERS, FL
newsy.com

Residents Set Up Memorial For Hurricane Ian Victims

It’s been a week now since Hurricane Ian tore through tight knit communities throughout parts of Florida. Although Ian has now dissipated, we're learning the death toll in Florida alone is now over 100 people. Some of those lives lost have been memorialized at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. 
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mother Nature#Food Drink#Hurricane Ian#The Sky Walk Publix
960 The Ref

Officials: 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a Florida deputy 6 times

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a deputy in Florida Thursday morning six times, officials say. According to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 a.m. while on patrol in Babcock Ranch, Florida, a juvenile who seemed suspicious was riding a bicycle around a restaurant during the State of Emergency curfew for Hurricane Ian.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WCVB

Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian-ravaged Florida flown to Massachusetts

Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in dozens more homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the areas devastated by Hurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter took in dozens of cats from Humane Society Naples in Naples and Humane Society of Sarasota County in Sarasota. Before the storm hit, the organizations took in 42 homeless cats from shelters in Florida to get them out of the path of the storm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
960 The Ref

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
960 The Ref

Surfer in California kicked a shark’s head during attack, survives

ARCATA, Calif. — A surfer in California said he kicked a shark’s head during an attack and was able to survive. According to the Times-Standard, Jared Trainor, 31, has been surfing for about 10 years and after hearing from a co-worker about the waves at Centerville Beach in northern California, he went to check them out last Sunday. When he got there, he paddled out to some waves, sat on his board and waited for more waves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelweekly.com

Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida

There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
SANIBEL, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy