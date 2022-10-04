Read full article on original website
Haunted Cemeteries In Missouri? These Six Aren’t For The Faint Of Heart
As we are now in the month of October, and Halloween is only a few weeks away, it seems time to start thinking about creepy and spooky things. Things that can put a scare into us. Haunted things. Like a cemetery. They can be a little scary and creepy anyway, but apparently we have 6 cemeteries in Missouri that have stories that make them haunted. Lets go through them.
Savannah girls' tennis to continue historic postseason journey Friday and Monday
The Savannah girls' tennis team continues its postseason journey on Friday with individual sectionals at the Noyes Tennis Courts in St. Joseph. Savannah junior Iris Alvarez faces Lafayette County’s Madison Cunningham in singles, while Savannah senior Krynna Rudel and junior Maddie Till face Avery Evans and Holly Huston from Marshall in doubles.
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Insider Blog: First widespread frost of the season on Saturday
UPDATES Friday morning, October 7th: An update was made to this blog to show the latest frost/freeze alerts. BLOG The first frost of the season is likely on Saturday as a cold front passes through the area Thursday night into Friday and upper high pressure originating from Canada settles over the Midwest. Temperatures on Friday The post Insider Blog: First widespread frost of the season on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Joseph ready to welcome state volleyball to Civic Arena in 2025
St. Joseph's Civic Arena will host some high-level sporting events over the next several years. You can now add state volleyball to the list. The Missouri State High School Activities Association selected Civic Arena to host its volleyball championships beginning in 2025 with the agreement running through 2027. Director of...
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
Rabies confirmed in bat that bit St. Joseph woman
Lab research has confirmed a bat spotted in St. Joseph that bit a woman and her dog tested positive for rabies. Humane Educator Aubrey Silvey says the woman spotted the bat outside her home and then was bitten. "So, protocol for that is once the animal is located, if it...
Need for blood donors remains urgent as blood supply is drastically low
Community Blood Centers in Kansas City and St. Joseph are on standby if blood is needed to help victims of Hurricane Ian, but supplying blood might be difficult. Spokeswoman Chelsey Smith says the blood supply currently is critically low, and the need for donors is urgent. "We were able to...
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football scoreboard - October 7, 2022
It's week 7 in Missouri and week 6 in Kansas. There were several bigtime matchups as we get down to crunch time in the regular season. #6 Maryville (4-2) and Lutheran North (4-2) play in Macon on Saturday at 1 p.m. - Week 8: Maryville @ Savannah. Cameron 50 (2-5)...
The Largest and Oldest Flea Market in Missouri is a Short Drive
Going to garage sales and finding treasures is always fun, but there is something about a flea market that is special. One of the largest and oldest flea markets is a short drive from the Tri-States. Welcome to the Rutledge Flea Market, one of the bests that I have been...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
PHOTO: Missouri Woman Shocked After Reeling in Extremely-Rare Golden Crappie
On Monday, Oct. 3, Holly Haddan caught the crappie of a lifetime while fishing. She had recently moved to Springfield, Missouri, and her new property had a fishing pond behind it. “I decided to go down there with my family,” she told McClatchy News, “and we were all just bobber fishing with worms. I really didn’t know much about this pond. We were just fishing it to kind of see what was in it.”
St. Joseph police officer injured in crash
A St. Joseph police officer suffered minor injuries in a wreck while responding to an accident scene. St. Joseph police say the officer was using his patrol car’s lights and sirens when the crash occurred around 8:30 Thursday night at the intersection of Belt Highway and Gene Field Road. The driver and a passenger in the other car also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
SJPD responds to 2 accidents on North Belt Highway Thursday night
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police responded to two crashes on North Belt Highway Thursday night. According to police, the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Belt Highway and Rochester Road. Police said a motorcycle was southbound on the Belt when an SUV pulled out of the McDonald's parking lot. The motorcycle then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was said to have mild injuries.
Park drop tower will be taken down after Mo. teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot (122-meter) ride which opened last December in Orlando's...
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
