Cortland, NY

Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads

DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
