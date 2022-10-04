Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
967thevine.com
Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
967thevine.com
Billboards to help stop youth trafficking being considered in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are planning an ad campaign to help stop youth trafficking. The Department of Social Services is considering putting up billboards to raise awareness about sexually exploited children. The ads would be on display through the end of next year for $615 per month.
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Tomatoes in moldy water, hair found in batter, plus 62 satisfactory restaurant inspections
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 18 to 24:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
967thevine.com
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
Ithaca man charged with stealing car, issuing bad check
An Ithaca man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and issuing a bad check in two separate incidents over the summer, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office announced.
967thevine.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
Propane leak caused food truck explosion at Cortland Pumpkinfest, police say
Cortland, N.Y. — A propane leak has been determined to be the cause of an explosion that blew the roof off a food truck in Cortland Sunday morning, police said. The blast totaled the Deli Bros food truck, Cortland Fire Department Chief Wayne Friedman said Tuesday. A small fire was put out using water cans, he said.
WKTV
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNY restaurant that had mouse droppings in food now permanently closed
DeWitt, N.Y. — Storming Crab, a national chain Cajun-style seafood restaurant that had critical violations during an Onondaga County Health Department inspection last month, has permanently closed. The closing notice was posted on a paper sign taped to the front door of the restaurant at 2841 Erie Blvd. E....
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
967thevine.com
Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
967thevine.com
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
Comments / 0