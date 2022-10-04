Read full article on original website
techxplore.com
Power supply: Understanding unstable grids
A sustainable energy supply requires the expansion of power grids. However, new transmission lines can also lead to grids becoming more unstable rather than more stable, as would be expected. This phenomenon is referred to as the Braess paradox. For the first time, an international team, including researchers from the...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Automotive Space is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
CARS・
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Recycling Today
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
maritime-executive.com
Stena Bulk and Alfa Laval Trial Shipboard Carbon Capture on MR Tanker
Stena Bulk has joined a project with Alfa Laval, ABS, Deltamarin, and Dutch research organization TNO to test out an end-to-end shipboard carbon capture and storage solution. It is the first pilot project of its kind to incorporate shoreside end use arrangements, according to the partnership. Multiple challenges await CO2-capture...
Atura Power selects Cummins to design, manufacture 20 MW electrolyzer system for Niagara Hydrogen Centre
OAKVILLE, Ontario & COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Atura Power has selected Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to design and manufacture the electrolyzer system for its Niagara Hydrogen Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont. This will be Ontario’s first 20-megawatt (MW) green hydrogen facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005147/en/ Cummins HyLYZER Series. (Photo: Business Wire)
earth.com
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
furninfo.com
Latexco Ceases U.S. Production, Continues Supply from Europe
Latexco US announced it will close its East and West coast production facilities and continue to supply customers through a direct container program by accessing its global network. Latexco US CEO Koen Gebruers said weak demand in the U.S. market currently has accelerated the decision from its Belgium-based parent company...
Flying Magazine
ZeroAvia Acquires Hydrogen-Fuel Cell Developer HyPoint
U.K.-based hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain developer ZeroAvia has acquired fuel cell manufacturer HyPoint in a move the company says will accelerate its development of zero-emission power systems for commercial aviation.[Courtesy: ZeroAvia]. U.K.-based hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain developer ZeroAvia has acquired fuel cell manufacturer HyPoint in a move the company says will accelerate...
stnonline.com
National Express Senior Director of Electric Vehicles Nick Voisard Named STN’s Rising Superstar in Student Transportation
LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC, (NELLC) is proud to announce that Nick Voisard, Senior Director of Electric Vehicles, has been selected as one of ten Rising Superstars in Student Transportation by School Transportation News (STN). The award aims to recognize individuals in the student transportation field for their exemplary operational leadership or innovation. Over 40 individuals were nominated for the recognition, including NELLC team members Rodney Booth, Chief Engineer and Sho Kalache, Region Manager. Nick is featured in the October issue of STN’s magazine.
marinelink.com
Corvus Energy Opens Test Area for Hydrogen Fuel Cells
CEO of Corvus Energy, Geir Bjørkeli, Vice County Mayor, Natalia Golis of Vestland County Municipality, and Marketing Communications Manager of Corvus Energy, Sonja Vernøy Hansen. Photo: Marius Knutsen, Maritime CleanTech (Photo: Corvus Energy) Corvus Energy, a producer of battery systems for the ocean space, opened a new test...
TechCrunch
Form Energy’s iron-air battery on pace for 2024 launch with $450M Series E
The round was led by TPG Rise Climate and joined by new investors GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Existing investors ArcelorMittal, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Coatue, Energy Impact Partners, The Engine, NGP ETP, Temasek, Prelude Ventures and VamosVentures provided follow-on capital. Such large rounds are becoming...
Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things￼
Americans busy clearing leaves from gutters and protecting their pipes may want to add another to-do before winter arrives – prepare for a spike in heating costs.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Bifacial solar and flow battery project in Canada is valued at $146 million
The Saddlebrook Solar Project is a planned 81 MW solar facility in pre-construction, held by TC Energy Corporation. TC Energy is investing $146 million in the project, which is planned to be large enough to power the equivalent of 20,000 homes annually. The facility is designed with bifacial solar panels,...
ship-technology.com
Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH to develop dual-fuel hydrogen engines
CMB.TECH’s Technology and Development Centre will be used to design and test the hydrogen-injection system. Sweden-based Volvo Penta has entered a partnership agreement with CMB.TECH for the development of dual-fuel hydrogen engines. The partnership will focus on advancing the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on-land and at-sea...
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Aptera’s solar car to use Maxeon solar cells
The founders of Aptera, Chris Anthony and Steve Fambro, helped to create the electric vehicle market in 2006 with an solar-powered EV, and it got a lot of attention. But the world wasn’t ready for a solar vehicle and funding didn’t exist like it does today. Fast forward thirteen years to 2019, the two returned to designing an EV focused solely on efficiency. Today’s Aptera is equipped with almost 700 watts of integrated solar cells, which enable it to drive up to 40 miles per day on the sun’s rays alone. The car’s battery is designed for a 1,000 mile range.
9to5Mac
Apple US manufacturing operations double, but likely mostly small-scale test production
On paper, Apple US manufacturing operations doubled between 2020 and 2021 – but the likely reality is that the vast majority of US production is carried out on a small scale, for test purposes. The number of US manufacturing sites among Apple’s suppliers increased from 25 to 48 in...
