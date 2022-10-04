Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction
A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction. 57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257. Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos...
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting
KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns
Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns. The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked. Video from neighborhood cameras led...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE: MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHASE REACHING 130 MPH
A Navasota man was arrested early Monday morning after a chase that police say reached speeds of 130 mph. Around midnight Monday, Navasota police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street. Officers attempted...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy
KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY
The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
Photo released of possible vehicle believed to be involved in Fort Bend County woman's death
It's been nearly a year since Mariesha Dockery went missing and was later found dead in Cedar Bayou. Now, authorities released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved in her case.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
KSAT 12
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson at Houston area construction site, police say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a grandfather accidentally killed his grandson at a construction site in Spring on Wednesday morning. According to the Spring Fire Department, the 22-year-old construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
navasotanews.com
Burn Ban put in place again for Grimes County
A Burn Ban is once again in effect for Grimes County. County Judge Joe Fauth and Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly discussed it at Wednesday’s meeting of Commissioner’s Court. “Mr. Lilly has surveyed the eight chiefs of our Volunteer Fire Departments, and I think all of them said...
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
foodsafetynews.com
New trial set for former chief of Blue Bell after first concluded with a hung jury
Another West Texas jury will be called next April for a second criminal trial of Paul Kruse, the retired Blue Bell Creamery president from Brenham, TX. The first jury, empaneled Aug. 1 this year, was not able to reach a unanimous agreement, ending in a mistrial after it broke 10-to-2 in Kruse’s favor.
wtaw.com
Bryan’s Police Chief Says A Mayoral Candidate’s Campaign Ad That The Department Is Being Defunded Is Not True
Bryan’s police chief says a radio advertisement from a mayoral candidate that BPD has been defunded is wrong. Eric Buske, who contacted WTAW News after hearing the ad, says he has not been contacted by the candidate about BPD’s budget. The chief, who is in his 13th year,...
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
navasotanews.com
No injuries reported as small plane slides off runway at Navasota Airport
A plane’s hard landing at the Navasota airport Tuesday evening ended with everyone reportedly unharmed. The Examiner first reported the plane slid off the Navasota Municipal runway around 7 pm, just after arriving. The 1962 Cessna was incoming from Brenham, according to flight records, and no further information has...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUND IN NEW CANEY
This dog showed up at my house off 1485 west and Kidd cemetery rd. A contact number is 832-716-3155. I was hoping to find a new home or her family.
