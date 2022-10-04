Read full article on original website
techunwrapped.com
The classic Quake now with 2022 graphics, how did they do it?
The versions of classic games generated through Ray Tracing in its entirety are a good way to show the benefits of this technology. These are not simple patches on existing games, but completely redone versions in which from the first to the last pixel are not generated at any time through rasterization. Well, after seeing things like Quake 2, Minecraft and Portal, now it’s your turn to the first Quake with Ray Tracing and the announcement to a version of Half-Life.
dotesports.com
How much does the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 cost? Specs, price, builds & more
The next generation of graphics cards is nearly here. Last month, Nvidia unveiled its new flagship GPU, the RTX 4090, along with two models of the RTX 4080. This comes at a time when the graphics card industry has seen a reduction in overall prices and an uptick in availability. There’s no telling if that will remain once the 40 series is unleashed into the world, though.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem heading to GeForce Now with ray tracing
Nvidia revealed that A Plague Tale: Requiem is heading to the GeForce Now cloud gaming service on the same day it releases on other platforms. The best part about the game’s expansion to the service is that it will support ray tracing. The company said in a blog post...
techunwrapped.com
Unboxing of the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC, the most powerful graphics
As you may already suppose, the specialized hardware media already have the first models of RTX 4090 in our power to be able to show you our analysis as soon as the NVIDIA embargo is lifted, but as of today they allow us to show you real images of this new generation of graphics cards. So, in this article we are going to show you our unbox of the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24Gthe model that in a few days we will talk about in more depth.
techunwrapped.com
Intel or AMD? Choose the processor that you like the most, and save up to 80 Euros
On the one hand, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, which is based on the Zen3 architecture and has a total of 6 cores. You may not be convinced by this option, well, you have the Intel Core i5-10400F, which also has 6 cores and has the graphics disabled.
techunwrapped.com
HONOR opens connectivity between its PCs, smartphones and tablets
With its HONOR 70 smartphone, its HONOR Pad 8 tablet and its HONOR MagicBook 14 laptop, the brand continues to enrich its ecosystem, which also benefits from advanced software functions to link all these devices together. HONOR has been ramping up announcements recently, expanding its brand from both a hardware...
techunwrapped.com
To play without a console or gaming PC, is it GeForce Now or XCloud?
There are many detractors towards cloud gaming and these have increased in recent days. However, we must start from the fact that not everyone has a computer with state-of-the-art hardware for it. That is why Cloud Gaming is a more than worthy and viable alternative for users with few resources. Total, you just have to pay a monthly subscription for as long as you want to play your favorite game or games. So basically it’s ideal if you don’t have the money saved for a video game console or a computer to play.
techunwrapped.com
Computer or console, what is really more expensive?
It is no secret that consoles have always cost less in apparent price than computers, however, that is partly a myth that has been perpetuated over time, especially today. That is why we are going to explain to you the reason why a PC is not more expensive than a video game system and why you should opt for the first. Why isn’t a computer more expensive than a console?
Digital Trends
New Ryzen 7000 motherboards are actually affordable, starting at $125
AMD and its partners have just unveiled a whole avalanche of budget-friendly B650 and B650E motherboards for the Ryzen 7000 processors. Made for the new AM5 socket, the boards will present an alternative to the already existing high-end X670/X670E. With motherboards from Asus, ASRock, MSI, Gigabyte, and Biostar set to...
reviewed.com
Acer’s new Swift 3 is one of the most affordable OLED laptops you can buy
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Acer Swift 3 OLED is one of the best laptops you can get with an OLED display for under $1,000. About the Acer Swift 3 OLED. Here are the specs...
techunwrapped.com
GeForce RTX 4090: unbox and first look at the new NVIDIA top of the range
The GeForce RTX 4090 was introduced at the end of September and became the great standard-bearer of the new series GeForceRTX40, and Ada Lovelace architecture. During the last weeks we have been telling you its most important details, we made a comparison between the AD102 graphics core, used in said graphics card, and the GA102, which is present in the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and we also had the opportunity to launch a preview of DLSS 3 technology.
3DMark XeSS Benchmark Now Available
3DMark's XeSS Feature Test update is now available to as a free update to almost all owners of the Advanced and Professional Editions of 3DMark. The new update features a new benchmarking application designed specifically to test Intel's new XeSS AI Upscaler.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
techunwrapped.com
Linux 6.0 arrives and these are all its news
The popular open source operating system Linux starts the season with a new version: Linux 6.0 arrives and it does so with what is its greatest novelty, support for new hardware. Unlike the last version, 5.19, it includes a support for the new 13th Generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors....
techunwrapped.com
Why doesn’t the price of RAM and SSDs go down? because they are manipulating it
This is as old as black thread. I have an excess of stock that forces me to drop prices, therefore, I stop producing that product or reduce its production. It is not the first time that we see this type of manipulation in the hardware market and more specifically in the RAM and SSD segments.
techunwrapped.com
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 11 is around 25% among gamers
Finally, as we told you when it was released, Windows 11 22H2 it turned out not to bring under the arm all the news that we expected at first, as some of them will arrive later with the Moments 1 and Moments 2 updates, The tabs in the file browser (which you can activate if you wish, however), the new photos function and more, will keep us waiting a little longer plus. Personally I think, and I already said it at the time, that Microsoft is right to reduce the size of updates, to reduce the risk of concurrent failures. However, this means that the updates are not as attractive, which reduces its ability to attract more users.
Cyber Monday gaming deals 2022 - tips on how to prepare for the sale
Cyber Monday gaming deals are fast-approaching, so here's how to take advantage of them
dexerto.com
Nvidia RTX 4090 could be 60% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti
With the official reveal out of the way, punters are now eagerly awaiting the Nvidia RTX 4090, with benchmarks suggesting that the card will be 60% faster than the current flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti. Twitter user Benchleaks recently unearthed a Geekbench run of the Nvidia RTX 4090, which shows...
Digital Trends
It turns out AMD isn’t cutting GPU prices after all
Nearly two weeks ago, AMD published a chart showing price cuts to every card in its RX 6000 range, following the controversy surrounding the RTX 4090’s absurdly high price tag. It turns out those price cuts aren’t official — they’re just what AMD’s graphics cards are currently selling for on Newegg.
