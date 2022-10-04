Enjoy convenient charging and fast data transfer with the Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub. The cable is coated in 4.5mm of thick PVC material and has reinforced joints making it durable and able to withstand heavy use. The galvanized wire core, aluminum alloy, and multi-layer shielding help provide a fast, stable data transmission. Plug and play compatible – no driver needed – this mini-hub is widely compatible with cell phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. It’s on sale for $20.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO