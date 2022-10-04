Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Man arrested after wrongway chase, police say almost hitting deputy
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police arrested a man on Thursday after they say he avoided a traffic stop, drove on the wrong side of the road, and almost hit a deputy’s vehicle. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says 41-year-old Sean Lough, of Potomac, Maryland, has been charged with...
cbs17
Cash drawer, 2 suspects found after store armed robbery near Roanoke Rapids, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday. Shortly after midnight, deputies said they were called to the Speedway Convenience Store at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads, just west of Roanoke Rapids, in reference to an armed robbery.
Suspect in death of Greenville store clerk turns himself in, facing murder charge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police. In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. […]
‘I did what I had to do’: Woman shoots would-be burglar during break-in, sheriff says
DUNN, N.C. — A woman is credited with shooting a would-be burglar who was breaking into her home early Tuesday morning. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a burglary at the home of a 29-year-old woman who told them she was woken up and confronted by a man who was in the process of stealing her belongings, including attempting to take her pet dog, WNCN reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids man busted for revoked driver’s license turns up with cocaine
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids man was identified by an officer to be driving with a revoked license, that quickly turned into the discovery of cocaine and marijuana possession, too. On Tuesday, a Roanoke Rapids narcotics officer discovered 31-year-old Marcus Winborne was in possession of approximately...
cbs17
NC man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
LEGGETT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies were dealt a strange hand when a man they were pulling over for speeding tried to run before wrecking his car, jumping from a bridge and attempting to ditch a stolen gun in his possession. The driver, Willie Lamont Hardison, 34, of Tarboro, was...
Deputies searching for suspect in double shooting in Durham
Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for a suspect.
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing a tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
Harnett sheriff: Woman who shot man breaking into her home did the right thing
DUNN, N.C. — Tarika McAllister shot an intruder inside her Harnett County home. We’ve been reading your messages. Many people fear coming face-to-face with with a home intruder. Experts say there are ways you can protect yourself - and in this case, the sheriff says McAllister did the...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adds security cameras in key areas
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say several community-based security cameras are coming to Pitt County areas where a lot of calls are recorded. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the deployment of the cameras is to help deter crime and help investigators in solving major crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and recording 24 hours a day.
Man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will face death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 will face the death penalty when his case goes to trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
Arrest made in deadly North Carolina apartment shooting that injured pregnant woman
U.S. Marshals have arrested one man in connection with a deadly apartment complex shooting in Chapel Hill on Sept. 27.
2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
cbs17
Mother of teen found dead in Orange County reacts to arrest made in case
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers. “What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.
jocoreport.com
Fire Damages 117 Year Old Johnston County Home
KENLY – Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames coming from a 117 year old Johnston County home, when they arrived, Thursday evening. Fire departments from Johnston and Wilson counties quickly responded to the 8:30 pm fire on Woodard Street in Kenly and were able to save the old structure known as “The Hodge House,” but authorities reported heavy fire damage to some areas inside.
WITN
Suspect detained in connection with Orange Co. double murder of teens
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a person has been detained in connection with the murders of two teens in Orange County last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprenhended Wednesday afternoon for the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. WRAL reports that the person in custody is a 17-year-old boy facing two first-degree murder charges.
cbs17
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
Comments / 0