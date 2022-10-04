DUNN, N.C. — A woman is credited with shooting a would-be burglar who was breaking into her home early Tuesday morning. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a burglary at the home of a 29-year-old woman who told them she was woken up and confronted by a man who was in the process of stealing her belongings, including attempting to take her pet dog, WNCN reported.

