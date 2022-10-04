ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

cbs17

Cash drawer, 2 suspects found after store armed robbery near Roanoke Rapids, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday. Shortly after midnight, deputies said they were called to the Speedway Convenience Store at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads, just west of Roanoke Rapids, in reference to an armed robbery.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I did what I had to do’: Woman shoots would-be burglar during break-in, sheriff says

DUNN, N.C. — A woman is credited with shooting a would-be burglar who was breaking into her home early Tuesday morning. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a burglary at the home of a 29-year-old woman who told them she was woken up and confronted by a man who was in the process of stealing her belongings, including attempting to take her pet dog, WNCN reported.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adds security cameras in key areas

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say several community-based security cameras are coming to Pitt County areas where a lot of calls are recorded. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the deployment of the cameras is to help deter crime and help investigators in solving major crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and recording 24 hours a day.
PITT COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
HIGH POINT, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Damages 117 Year Old Johnston County Home

KENLY – Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames coming from a 117 year old Johnston County home, when they arrived, Thursday evening. Fire departments from Johnston and Wilson counties quickly responded to the 8:30 pm fire on Woodard Street in Kenly and were able to save the old structure known as “The Hodge House,” but authorities reported heavy fire damage to some areas inside.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Suspect detained in connection with Orange Co. double murder of teens

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a person has been detained in connection with the murders of two teens in Orange County last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprenhended Wednesday afternoon for the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. WRAL reports that the person in custody is a 17-year-old boy facing two first-degree murder charges.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

