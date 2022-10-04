Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can use some devices that help us. An example is using PLCs, which are very useful to take the connection from one place to another. However, it is also necessary to take into account the limitations and the possible problems that they can cause. In this article we are going to talk about why devices PLC are never going to be a real replacement for Wi-Fi of the router.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 HOURS AGO