Read full article on original website
Related
Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000
More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
techunwrapped.com
Big drop in price on the Galaxy Watch5 with a JBL speaker offered at Darty
Take advantage now at Darty of the Galaxy Watch5 with a JBL Bluetooth speaker for less than 300€! We explain everything about the offer below. Today at Darty, you can get a connected watch and a Bluetooth speaker at a mini price! The brand offers you a reduction of -40€ on a pack containing a Galaxy Watch5 and a black JBL Go 3 speaker. Without breaking the bank, you benefit from two exceptional brands!
techunwrapped.com
These 4 games are great, they’re free on Steam, and they work on your old PC
We are at the gates of the weekend and many are already looking for plans to have the best time possible, which is extended to the rest of the week. A more than valid solution for many users is to spend their free days in front of their computer playing games. Furthermore, if we are not in a position to spend money on all of this, in Steam we can enjoy some very interesting free games.
techunwrapped.com
If you like to read, these are the best eReaders you can buy
It is said that reading is the source of all culture and in its day the Internet was the new Library of Alexandria. However, with the advancement of technology today it is possible to take an entire bookstore with you and read the books you want, whenever you want. All this without dozens of trees being felled, which is why it is also extremely ecological. That is why we are going to give you tips for choosing a good eReader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
HP Instant Ink makes your life easier: ink, home delivery and recycling from 0.99 euros
Going back to routine is never easy. We get up early again, to have responsibilities that we had “forgotten” during the holidays, and also expenses that in the end accumulate and can become a problem. Fortunately, with the HP Instant Ink service ink will no longer be one of those problems.
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Ped Eggs for This $9 Foot Callus Remover With Over 75,000 5-Star Reviews
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Winter, fall, spring, or summer: we’re used to randomly getting dry skin year-round. It’s natural. While we’ve bought a lot for the dry skin on our face and neck, there is one part of our bodies we’ve been neglecting: our feet.
techunwrapped.com
These two ideal televisions to play with the PS5 now reduced 150 Euros
We have television first. Xiaomi TV P1E 43″ HDR10, which offers 4K resolution and also additional technologies to have better image quality. If you are very demanding and want something bigger, we bring you this television Samsung UE50AU7192UXXH 50″ HDR10+which offers us great image quality and fluidity. Xiaomi...
techunwrapped.com
Show your photos to your friends without boring them, create videos with these 4 programs
Thanks to current technology, both hardware and software, that we have, we store hundreds or even thousands of photos on our teams. We either save these contents for posterity, share them, or simply show them to visitors who come home. In order to liven up this photo exhibition a bit, we can always create videos from them, as we will see.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
The PC turns on and then turns off by itself, what is the solution?
It would be ideal if PCs worked fine forever, but the reality is that there are times when they seem to fail for no apparent reason. However, we are always touching things, changing settings and installing programs that can alter its operation… even if what has happened is a hardware problem. Let’s see what you can do about it.
William Shatner’s Blue Origin trip filled him with ‘dread’ for Earth amid the ‘vicious coldness of space’: New book
The Star Trek celeb describes in a new book his unexpected feeling of "overwhelming sadness" at the edge of space.
NFL・
techunwrapped.com
I exchange my iPhone X for the iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?
I recently acquired the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s new device for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. However, it did not come from a previous generation, but from several previous generations, specifically, from the iPhone X and today I come to give you my opinion on whether it has been a revolution or continuity between generations.
techunwrapped.com
5 YouTube channels to make learning to code easier than ever
Just by moving around the internet a bit from our favorite web browser, we find all kinds of books, courses, manuals or help forums. All these elements will serve to introduce us to the programming world or to further improve our knowledge in this regard. Despite all the content and...
techunwrapped.com
Mistakes you make without realizing it and affect your WiFi
To get the wireless connection works well it is essential to take into account some factors. If you make a mistake and something goes wrong, it can cause your speed to slow down or you may have trouble connecting some devices. WiFi is sensitive to some problems that may appear and are more common than we can imagine.
techunwrapped.com
Why PLCs will never replace router WiFi
Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can use some devices that help us. An example is using PLCs, which are very useful to take the connection from one place to another. However, it is also necessary to take into account the limitations and the possible problems that they can cause. In this article we are going to talk about why devices PLC are never going to be a real replacement for Wi-Fi of the router.
techunwrapped.com
What are the best processors for streaming?
The broadcast of content over the internet in real time has become a phenomenon. Advances in recent years, both in computing and in telecommunications, have made it possible for something that was previously reserved for television channels to be available to everyone. However, not all PCs are prepared to perform this task with the necessary performance. That is why we are going to teach you how to choose the best processor for streaming.
techunwrapped.com
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
techunwrapped.com
The NVIDIA RTX 4080 costs 1469 Euros, will its performance be worth it?
In recent days, it seems that the great protagonist of the news about graphics cards is being the RTX 4090, since it is the one that will be launched first on the market. However, the RTX4080 it is located just below in terms of performance, but also in price because it is still a graphics card that will cost 1,469 euros in its 16 GB model, and 1,099 euros in the 12 GB model. Now they have been leaked performance dataso we can discern whether or not it will be worth paying that fortune for it.
techunwrapped.com
Does the camera of your mobile seem incredible to you? wait till you see this
Have you ever wondered what is the world’s largest camera? The safest thing is that if the idea has crossed your mind, you have discarded it because you saw them as absurd. However, such a camera exists and it is nothing more than the creation of a large digital camera, so much so that it will be useful for exploring outer space. However, it uses the same technology as the cameras we use every day. Let’s see, therefore, what its secrets are.
techunwrapped.com
save and pay only when you need it
The aforementioned modality that Amazon offers us is a subscription that we can take advantage of and that provides us with a good amount of benefits. Starting with free shipping on a good number of its available products. In addition, we can also have electronic books at no cost, a cloud storage service for photos, or a platform streaming videos, among other things. But of course, as you can imagine, this subscription that we are talking about brings with it a cost.
techunwrapped.com
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
Comments / 0