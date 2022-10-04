Wave heading to Caribbean, other Atlantic system could turn into tropical depressions

Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression 13 is expected to get a name today, and it will be Julia. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, which was near the tip of a peninsula shared by Colombia and Venezuela, is expected to become Tropical Storm Julia later today and Hurricane Julia over the weekend as it tracks toward Central America.
