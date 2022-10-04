Read full article on original website
Billings group receives city money for homeless shelter
Winter is quickly approaching and that means the growing homeless population in Billings will soon be seeking a place to stay.
Pizza Fundraising event in Billings helps the blind
Mark your calendars for October 20, 2022! The Rimrock Chapter of the Montana Association for the Blind (MAB) is hosting a community fundraising event at the Heights Pizza Ranch on October 20 from 5 pm to 9 pm. When you mention your support for the fundraiser, Pizza Ranch donates 20%...
Hello, Montana – Laurel Community Foundation
John Rutt with the Laurel Community Foundation talks about the amazing efforts the foundation has made possible in the community. The foundation is the fiscal sponsor for many local projects like Lion’s Park, Kids Kingdom, and the new splash pad being built in town. Click here to learn about the great things the Laurel Community Foundation does.
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
Pack the Mall in Pink in Billings starts October 15
The Rimrock Mall in Billings announced Wednesday they will be hosting a Pack the Mall in Pink fundraising event on October 15. According to the press release, the event occurs at the mall’s center court from 11 am to 3:30 pm. Pack the Mall in Pink includes raffle ticket...
Where in Billings is the Best For This Type of Health Food?
So October is national seafood month and think about it: Where do you go in Billings if you want great seafood?. I'm sorry but Long John Silver's and Red Lobster is not seafood, it's an attempt at seafood. Now for you north of town, fish and chips are not seafood....
Vets career fair at Metrapark
The Metrapark is the place to be for military veterans looking for a new job or resource information. The Veterans Navigation Network is hosting its annual career fair and it begins at 11am and runs until 4pm in the MetraPark Pavilion Saturday, October 8. Veterans and their families will have...
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
Jam-packed fun in Billings this weekend!
Trying to find something to do this weekend? There is plenty of weekend autumn fun happening around Billings. Yourbigsky lists autumn events that are a must-see this weekend. Downtown Billings has tons of exciting things happening this weekend for the first Friday of the month. See local art at the downtown Billings ArtWalk on Friday, October 7. The artwalk is chock full of interactive activities for all ages. Carlin Bear Don’t Walk is one artist whose work will be featured in the artwalk, showcasing his art exhibition “Home Sweet Home.” Other artists include Sandy Dvarishkis, Sean McCotter, Trevan Hiersche, and Jessica Brophy.
Yellowstone County workers considering 'strike assessment'
About 130 Yellowstone County Courthouse employees have been working without a contract since July 1. Union leadership met with employees for a strike assessment on Tuesday.
National Walk and Bike to School Day
With temperatures reaching the mid-70s in Billings, it makes for great walking or biking weather in honor of National Walk and Bike to School Day. The day is not just for kids heading to school; anyone can take part in making their commute by talking or riding a bike. National...
This Lovely Lady Has Our Hearts! And She’s Looking for a New Home
She's a ball of energy, and she loves being around us at the studio. Why not let this Lady join your household?. Lady is a pit bull mix, and she's ready to be adopted into her new forever home. The video below speaks for itself, we think she'll love whoever brings her home.
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
Shrine Auditorium in Billings sold to Native American Development Corporation
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium on Broadwater Avenue which has been on the market since early last year has been sold.
The struggle is real for Montana COVID long haulers
New data released this week from the CDC shows that about 80 percent of people suffering from long Covid are experiencing trouble performing everyday activities.
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here
Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
It Wouldn’t be “Welcome to Billings” Without This…
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
