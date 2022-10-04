ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Pizza Fundraising event in Billings helps the blind

Mark your calendars for October 20, 2022! The Rimrock Chapter of the Montana Association for the Blind (MAB) is hosting a community fundraising event at the Heights Pizza Ranch on October 20 from 5 pm to 9 pm. When you mention your support for the fundraiser, Pizza Ranch donates 20%...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Laurel Community Foundation

John Rutt with the Laurel Community Foundation talks about the amazing efforts the foundation has made possible in the community. The foundation is the fiscal sponsor for many local projects like Lion’s Park, Kids Kingdom, and the new splash pad being built in town. Click here to learn about the great things the Laurel Community Foundation does.
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Pack the Mall in Pink in Billings starts October 15

The Rimrock Mall in Billings announced Wednesday they will be hosting a Pack the Mall in Pink fundraising event on October 15. According to the press release, the event occurs at the mall’s center court from 11 am to 3:30 pm. Pack the Mall in Pink includes raffle ticket...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Vets career fair at Metrapark

The Metrapark is the place to be for military veterans looking for a new job or resource information. The Veterans Navigation Network is hosting its annual career fair and it begins at 11am and runs until 4pm in the MetraPark Pavilion Saturday, October 8. Veterans and their families will have...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Jam-packed fun in Billings this weekend!

Trying to find something to do this weekend? There is plenty of weekend autumn fun happening around Billings. Yourbigsky lists autumn events that are a must-see this weekend. Downtown Billings has tons of exciting things happening this weekend for the first Friday of the month. See local art at the downtown Billings ArtWalk on Friday, October 7. The artwalk is chock full of interactive activities for all ages. Carlin Bear Don’t Walk is one artist whose work will be featured in the artwalk, showcasing his art exhibition “Home Sweet Home.” Other artists include Sandy Dvarishkis, Sean McCotter, Trevan Hiersche, and Jessica Brophy.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

National Walk and Bike to School Day

With temperatures reaching the mid-70s in Billings, it makes for great walking or biking weather in honor of National Walk and Bike to School Day. The day is not just for kids heading to school; anyone can take part in making their commute by talking or riding a bike. National...
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
BILLINGS, MT

