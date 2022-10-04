Read full article on original website
Computer or console, what is really more expensive?
It is no secret that consoles have always cost less in apparent price than computers, however, that is partly a myth that has been perpetuated over time, especially today. That is why we are going to explain to you the reason why a PC is not more expensive than a video game system and why you should opt for the first. Why isn’t a computer more expensive than a console?
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI
We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
These 4 games are great, they’re free on Steam, and they work on your old PC
We are at the gates of the weekend and many are already looking for plans to have the best time possible, which is extended to the rest of the week. A more than valid solution for many users is to spend their free days in front of their computer playing games. Furthermore, if we are not in a position to spend money on all of this, in Steam we can enjoy some very interesting free games.
The NVIDIA RTX 4080 costs 1469 Euros, will its performance be worth it?
In recent days, it seems that the great protagonist of the news about graphics cards is being the RTX 4090, since it is the one that will be launched first on the market. However, the RTX4080 it is located just below in terms of performance, but also in price because it is still a graphics card that will cost 1,469 euros in its 16 GB model, and 1,099 euros in the 12 GB model. Now they have been leaked performance dataso we can discern whether or not it will be worth paying that fortune for it.
EA launches a brand new application for Windows 10 and 11, goodbye Origin!
EA has just announced the official launch of EA App, its new platform optimized for Windows. Unsurprisingly, this new application will replace Origin, the much-maligned launcher from the American publisher. Players will soon receive an invitation to migrate to the EA App. To say that Origin has never really been...
The Witcher 4: the Polaris project will not be revealed before 2025 minimum
The Witcher 4, codenamed Polaris, won’t be unveiled until at least 2025. This is in any case what assured Adam Kicinski, co-CEO of CD Projekt RED, to the investors of the company during a call. As you may know, CD Projekt RED made a major announcement this October 5,...
Pixel 7: the Google smartphone with Pixel Buds Pro is €549 for Sosh customers
Notice to Sosh customers benefiting from a mobile plan! For a limited time, it is possible to have the Google Pixel 7 with the Pixel Buds Pro headphones for exactly 549 euros. Just like the Xiaomi 12T (with the Redmi Pad offered), Sosh customers can benefit from a very advantageous pre-order offer on the purchase of the brand new Google Pixel 7.
Spotify restructures its podcast division and yes, there will be closures
No one is unaware that, for Spotify, the weight of podcasts in the final proposal of the service to the user is increasing. Just a few days ago we echoed that, in terms of musical offer, Apple Music had exceeded the threshold of 100 million songs. It is true, as I commented at the time, that Apple not only has a lot of muscle, but also a close relationship with the music industry for almost two decades, but it is no less true that, for a long time and still today, Spotify is the reference in the sector.
Intel or AMD? Choose the processor that you like the most, and save up to 80 Euros
On the one hand, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, which is based on the Zen3 architecture and has a total of 6 cores. You may not be convinced by this option, well, you have the Intel Core i5-10400F, which also has 6 cores and has the graphics disabled.
Bang & Olufsen presents new headphones for telecommuting
The firm Bang & Olufsen has presented new headphones focused on telecommuting that combine careful design and a high level of performance. These headphones are known as Beocom Portal, and according to John Howard, Head of Business at Bang & Olufsen:. “Beocom Portal headphones are made specifically to meet the...
Microsoft kicks off third-party widgets in Windows 11
Do you miss a greater amount of widgets with which to enhance your brand new Windows 11? Well, don’t worry, a multitude of them are about to arrive, and that is because Microsoft has opened the ban to third-party developers. Not that this is any surprise, because it’s been...
These two ideal televisions to play with the PS5 now reduced 150 Euros
We have television first. Xiaomi TV P1E 43″ HDR10, which offers 4K resolution and also additional technologies to have better image quality. If you are very demanding and want something bigger, we bring you this television Samsung UE50AU7192UXXH 50″ HDR10+which offers us great image quality and fluidity. Xiaomi...
Even more problems arrive in the latest version of Windows 11
The long-awaited 2022 update of Windows 11 is having a very bumpy launch. And it is that, despite the fact that Microsoft has once again opted for a staggered launch, and has had this update for many months within the Insider program, since it arrived, a few weeks ago, it has not stopped receiving errors and problems. After the errors when updating, with performance, and with the printers, now a new bug overshadows this operating system again.
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Not even Meta employees want to use Horizon Worlds, the star app of the Metaverse
It seems that the metaverse has not started well, to the extent that not even Meta employees use Horizon Worldsthe flagship application, because it has many bugs and is presenting many problems. According to The Verge, the situation within Meta and around Horizon Worlds and the Metaverse has become a...
Need for Speed Unbound: EA’s new racing game is revealed on video!
EA has just released the first trailer for Need for Speed Unbound, the next installment of the famous racing game saga. This episode, which promises to be innovative in more ways than one, is expected on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC from December 2, 2022.
The “father” of the iPod, in favor of the single USB-C port
After a slow but sure legal process, last Tuesday the regulation that establishes USB-C as the only charger in the European Union was finally approved. A movement that, in reality, will not mean any change for the vast majority of manufacturers from the affected sectors, with one notorious and more than remarkable exception, Apple. And it is that the company has resisted, like a cat belly up, to this regulatory change.
Google presents Image, its new AI for the creation of highly realistic images
Google has just introduced Image Video, a model based on artificial intelligence capable of creating highly realistic HD videos from words or short descriptions. With the aim, also, of surpassing the Make-A-Video of MetaGoogle’s AI generator is even capable of outputting 1280×768 HD video at 24fps. Although Imagen...
