Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Five things to watch: Idaho State at No. 4 Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Idaho State football team doesn’t have to dig deep for incentives to win Saturday’s game at Montana State. ISU fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Sky Conference play after a spirited home loss to No. 3 Montana last week. The Bengals are 10-31-1 against MSU in Bozeman, including a 27-9 defeat on Oct. 23, 2021. That was the first game against MSU for ISU defensive line coach Byron Hout and defensive back Tylor Bohannon, who both were Bobcats before joining the Bengals. ISU wide receiver Christian Fredericksen will face his brother, MSU freshman linebacker Logan Fredericksen, for the first time on Saturday.
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
KULR8
'Everything lined up': Montana State football gets commitment from Taki Uluilakepa
BOZEMAN — Taki Uluilakepa will become the newest member of the Brotherly Bobcats. Uluilakepa announced his commitment to the Montana State football team this past Saturday. The defensive back from Utah is the younger brother of Bobcats starting “Mike” linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, who is on a team with four other groups of brothers.
KULR8
Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer
NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
No. 19 Montana Tech preps for big road test at No. 9 College of Idaho
The No. 19 Montana Tech Orediggers (4-1, 2-0 road) seek to start the second half of their Frontier Conference season in winning fashion, as they hit the road for a critical matchup against first-place No. 9 College of Idaho (5-0, 2-0 home) in Caldwell, Idaho. The Orediggers won in big...
KULR8
Bozeman teacher seriously injured after being hit by a car on his bike
BOZEMAN, MT- A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle in Bozeman this past Tuesday. Kelly Fulton is a teacher at the school and is part of the Yellowstone Rim Riders who confirmed on Facebook he was injured in a crash and he was flown to Billings to be treated.
Comments / 0