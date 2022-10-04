Russia has announced a major change of its military strategy, appointing a single commander to lead all its forces in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Saturday that Sergei Surovikin will be the first person to be given sole responsibility for the war in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, NBC News reported. Surovikin, who is also head of Russia’s air force, has been in charge of Russia’s troops in southern Ukraine. He was also previously in charge of Russian troops in Syria. It comes as Russia has sustained heavy losses in recent weeks, including the bombing on Friday of a major road and rail bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula. Read it at NBC News

