New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism

A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fresh Mint Fest debuts in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — As the fall festival season gets cranked up, there are some brand new events to also mark on your calendar. Later this month, the inaugural Fresh Mint Fest will take over New Orleans. It's the city's first tech fest focusing on Web3. It was co-founded by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU, United Way raise $42,000 for Hurricane Ian victims

NEW ORLEANS — Thanks to the generosity of the New Orleans Metro area, WDSU and the United Way were able to raise $42,000 for Hurricane Ian victims. WDSU hosted a Day of Giving telethon Wednesday with the United Way to raise money for hurricane victims. Donations will go directly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Neighborhood Cares Day in Hollygrove-Dixon community Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor's Neighborhood Engagement Office announced that it will host its fifth Neighborhood Cares Day of the year on Saturday. This event will take place in the Hollygrove-Dixon community at the Brooks-Shaw Temple United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Food will be provided...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tropical Storm Julia is a little stronger in Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical storm in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Tropical Storm Julia formed around 10 a.m. Friday off the Guajira Peninsula. It is now moving west at 18 mph. It is forecast to slow down through Sunday night. Max winds are at 45 mph. At 7 PM it is located 140 miles NNW of Barranquilla, Columbia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Metro Service Group files for Chapter 11 protection

NEW ORLEANS — Attorneys for Metro Service Group, Inc., announced Thursday the sanitation group filed for Chapter 11 reorganization. This action comes after the company has been under a lot of scrutiny for lengthy delays with garbage collection across the city of New Orleans. Last March, city officials announced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans 12-year-old boy reported missing

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Donald Isom Jr. was last seen on Oct. 6, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m. Isom was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner to Westbank commute over an hour after truck stalls on CCC

KENNER, La. — Drivers are facing a nightmare of a commuter after a truck stalled on the Crescent City Connection Thursday morning. The truck stalled just past the Tchoupitoulas on-ramp. It has since been removed from the bridge. The backups in traffic caused by the disabled truck have caused...
KENNER, LA

