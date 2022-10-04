Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans homeowner concerned with overflowing dumpster on her street
NEW ORLEANS — Flies swarming her home and a strong stench in the air. Those are the issues a New Orleans homeowner says she faced due to an overflowing dumpster on her street. Anita Mouton said the dumpster on N. Robertson Street was just picked up Friday, after she...
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
St. Tammany deputy injured after trying to arrest a burglary suspect
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an unknown man who is being accused of breaking into a Mandeville business and attempting to break into the business' safe. Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 for a...
New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism
A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
New Orleans fallen officer Marcus McNeil's son attends Night Out Against Crime event
The son of a fallen New Orleans police officer is being embraced by the department. NOPD hosted its annual Night Out Against Crime event Tuesday in New Orleans. The NOPD shared a photo of Jax Marcus McNeil alongside NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. Jax is the son of fallen NOPD officer...
Fresh Mint Fest debuts in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As the fall festival season gets cranked up, there are some brand new events to also mark on your calendar. Later this month, the inaugural Fresh Mint Fest will take over New Orleans. It's the city's first tech fest focusing on Web3. It was co-founded by...
New Orleans firemen rescue several cats and dogs from apartment fire
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department rescued several animals from an apartment that caught fire Thursday. The fire started at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Toledano Street in Uptown. NOFD said the fire spread through three units before it was taken under control around...
New Orleans City Council approves funding for more lighting and cameras for French Quarter
Security and safety improvements are underway in the French Quarter. On Thursday, city councilors approved an ordinance to allocate $780,450 to improvements that will include additional lighting, the purchase and installation of security cameras and training for the French Quarter Supplemental Patrol Program through the New Orleans Police Department. The...
WDSU, United Way raise $42,000 for Hurricane Ian victims
NEW ORLEANS — Thanks to the generosity of the New Orleans Metro area, WDSU and the United Way were able to raise $42,000 for Hurricane Ian victims. WDSU hosted a Day of Giving telethon Wednesday with the United Way to raise money for hurricane victims. Donations will go directly...
Neighborhood Cares Day in Hollygrove-Dixon community Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor's Neighborhood Engagement Office announced that it will host its fifth Neighborhood Cares Day of the year on Saturday. This event will take place in the Hollygrove-Dixon community at the Brooks-Shaw Temple United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Food will be provided...
Tropical Storm Julia is a little stronger in Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical storm in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Tropical Storm Julia formed around 10 a.m. Friday off the Guajira Peninsula. It is now moving west at 18 mph. It is forecast to slow down through Sunday night. Max winds are at 45 mph. At 7 PM it is located 140 miles NNW of Barranquilla, Columbia.
New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
Metro Service Group files for Chapter 11 protection
NEW ORLEANS — Attorneys for Metro Service Group, Inc., announced Thursday the sanitation group filed for Chapter 11 reorganization. This action comes after the company has been under a lot of scrutiny for lengthy delays with garbage collection across the city of New Orleans. Last March, city officials announced...
New Orleans 12-year-old boy reported missing
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Donald Isom Jr. was last seen on Oct. 6, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m. Isom was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts...
Kenner to Westbank commute over an hour after truck stalls on CCC
KENNER, La. — Drivers are facing a nightmare of a commuter after a truck stalled on the Crescent City Connection Thursday morning. The truck stalled just past the Tchoupitoulas on-ramp. It has since been removed from the bridge. The backups in traffic caused by the disabled truck have caused...
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
