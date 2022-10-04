ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellton, AZ

Backpacks filled with over 150 pounds of meth found near Wellton

By Marcos Icahuate
 3 days ago
Over 155 pounds of meth were found in backpacks near Wellton, Ariz., according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Thursday, an ATV unit from the Ajo Station responded to a call about a group of migrants.

Agents then found three backpacks that had the meth inside them.

DEA Phoenix were called in to help with the investigation, says Chief Modlin.

