Fears for health of ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso as he misses ‘College GameDay’ Saturday for second week running
FOOTBALL fans have sent their best wishes to ailing ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso after he missed College GameDay Saturday for the second week. “We hope to get ‘LC’ back in the chair with us pretty soon,” host Rece Davis assured viewers worried about the 87-year-old. Davis explained...
Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF
UCF Knights pick up a commitment from former Florida State Seminoles pledge Randy Pittman.
A Fullback at Cal 60 Years Ago, Mike Epstein Helped A's Win the '72 World Series
Sixty years ago this fall, Mike Epstein was a running back for the Cal football team, a teammate of future quarterback great Craig Morton. It was almost by accident that 10 years later in 1972, Epstein was the starting first baseman for the Oakland A’s first World Series championship team. Epstein ...
A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So
Cal Quantrill and terry Francona seem to think the Cleveland Guardians will give Jose Ramirez a statue once he retires.
