WWE has reached the extreme part of their Premium Live Event calendar as it is that time of year for Extreme Rules. This Saturday, WWE will see some of their most talented competitors enter situations that are unique to them, including the first-ever Fight Pit on the main roster, a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, and a signature Ladder Match to likely end the night. While build for both Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: War Games have already kicked into gear, this could be one of the better ones of WWE in 2022. Here’s a look at WWE Extreme Rules.

