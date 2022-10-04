Read full article on original website
Two Title Matches Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts IV
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite brought a couple of match announcements for Battle of the Belts IV. Here’s what has been added to AEW Battle Of The Belts IV on October 7, 2022. Two Title Matches Added to Battle of the Belts IV. First, the ROH World Tag...
Tony Khan Must Suspend Sammy Guevara
If you have been keeping up with the professional wrestling news this week, namely the increasingly tumultuous stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling‘s apparent problematic locker room, you will be aware of the stories concerning Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara. As first reported by TMZ Sports, Guevara and Andrade were last night involved in a physical altercation hours before AEW Dynamite went on the air – mere days after a Twitter spat which saw Guevara describe Andrade as an “ungrateful pr*ck” and “jobber” in a series of now deleted Tweets.
#AndNEW: Death Dolls Capture Knockouts Tag Team Championships
IMPACT Wrestling has new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The Death Dolls (Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie) along with Rosemary at ringside defeated VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) to win the titles. Death Dolls Are the New IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The Dolls had to overcome some dirty tactics from...
Report: Nigel McGuinness Released from WWE
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported at 9:47 AM today that 46-year-old Nigel McGuinness was released from his WWE contract today. McGuinness signed a contract in 2016 as the voice of the first and only WWE United Kingdom Tournament. He would then go on to serve as a commentator for both WWE NXT and NXT UK, as well as calling other WWE projects such as 205 Live.
Locked and Loaded: AEW Star Wheeler Yuta Has Greatness in His Sights
Over the course of the past several months, it’s been pretty evident that AEW has something special in 25-year-old Wheeler Yuta. The Philadelphia native has spent over a year now taking aim at any opponent in sight, and the results have been met with the fans’ approval. Yuta...
Dirty Dango Appears at Bound for Glory
Dirty Dango, formally known as Fandango in WWE has returned to the IMPACT Zone for the first since the company’s early days. He answered the open challenge laid out by Digital Media Champion Brian Myers. Dirty Dango Appears at Bound for Glory. The match kicked off the pre-show portion...
Preview: WWE — Extreme Rules (10/8/22)
WWE has reached the extreme part of their Premium Live Event calendar as it is that time of year for Extreme Rules. This Saturday, WWE will see some of their most talented competitors enter situations that are unique to them, including the first-ever Fight Pit on the main roster, a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, and a signature Ladder Match to likely end the night. While build for both Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: War Games have already kicked into gear, this could be one of the better ones of WWE in 2022. Here’s a look at WWE Extreme Rules.
Jon Moxley Signs A Major Five-Year Extension With All Elite Wrestling
Jon Moxley has arguably been one of the cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since the company’s inception. While rumors swirled of him potentially leaving the company over the years, that has been further from the truth as Jon Moxley who is the current AEW World Champion has signed a five-year contract extension with the company with further responsibilities in his role with the company. The press release from AEW below further details what Jon Moxley’s role will be.
October 12 Dynamite Card Update: ROH Title Match & More Announced
The card for the October 12 of Dynamite is taking shape. On October 12, AEW is hitting Canada for the first time. As a result, they’re looking to make a big splash for their first-ever episode of Dynamite in Canada. In an already announced match, Chris Jericho will defend...
Raven Inducted Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame
The pre-show for IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year Bound for Glory concluded with the induction of Raven into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was inducted by fellow industry veteran Tommy Dreamer. Raven Induced into IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. The induction was announced last month...
Wrestling With Sports Entertainment: When McMahon’s Empire Coincided With The Territories
Pro wrestling hit a fever pitch in popularity in the 1980s. Some of the territories were still holding their own but it was Hulkamania that was taking the world by storm. At the precipice of this boom was an apparent contrast in styles. The territories had been built on the art of sport, rivalry, and feuds often culminating in bloody cage matches. However, Vince McMahon, Jr.’s vision of taking over his father’s promotion would change the landscape of pro wrestling, forever.
