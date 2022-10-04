Deep valleys buried under the seafloor of the North Sea provide an invaluable record of how the ancient ice sheets which used to cover Europe and the United Kingdom expelled water to stop themselves from collapsing. According to a new study published in the Quaternary Science Reviews, these valleys took just hundreds of years to form as they transported massive amounts of meltwater away from under the ice and out into the sea. These findings regarding when and how the vast ice sheets melted 20,000 years ago have important implications for how glaciers may respond to climate warming today.

