Valleys in the North Sea hold a record of melting ice sheets
Deep valleys buried under the seafloor of the North Sea provide an invaluable record of how the ancient ice sheets which used to cover Europe and the United Kingdom expelled water to stop themselves from collapsing. According to a new study published in the Quaternary Science Reviews, these valleys took just hundreds of years to form as they transported massive amounts of meltwater away from under the ice and out into the sea. These findings regarding when and how the vast ice sheets melted 20,000 years ago have important implications for how glaciers may respond to climate warming today.
Global water resources are becoming increasingly polluted
While water availability is acknowledged as a significant and present problem that threatens the livelihoods and health of people in many regions, the same is not true for water quality. The World Bank has branded water pollution an “invisible crisis” and stressed that because water quality is often difficult to detect and imperceptible to the human eye, it is being under-monitored all over the world.
Non-native species can have unexpected benefits
Over the past half a century, scientific awareness of non-native species – often called “invasive species” – has increased substantially, to the point where anyone with a “green conscience” has heard of them and their negative impacts. However, according to a new study led by Brown University, the long-standing biases against these species have hindered the acknowledgement and understanding of some of their benefits.
Even a tiny amount of oil can damage seabird feathers
Unrefined – or “crude” – oil has been spilled into the sea in massive amounts following ecological disasters such as the Exxon Valdez or the Sea Empress spills. Moreover, oil is also routinely released into the environment in moderate volumes due to extraction and transportation activities. According to a new study led by the University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland, oil pollution poses a significant threat to many already endangered seabird populations.
